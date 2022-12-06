NZ Breakers face Xavier Cooks conundrum in NBL blockbuster against Sydney Kings

Sydney Kings star Xavier Cooks went to town on the Breakers last month before succumbing to an ankle injury.

Last time the New Zealand Breakers faced the Aussie NBL’s defending champs, and title favourites, Xavier Cooks managed just 13 minutes and 3 seconds before limping off with an ankle injury.

But in that brief period the 2022 Wellington Saints Kiwi NBL star, and Sydney Kings starting power forward, offered more than a hint as to the handful he could be when the Australian league’s top two teams lock horns for the second time this season at Spark Arena on Thursday night.

It’s a matchup of mouthwatering proportions with the 11-4 Breakers able to reclaim top spot with a victory over the 8-3 Kings. If the Kiwi club is a genuine chance to push on and contend for the No 1 spot, Thursday’s contest is close to must-win.

The Breakers should be highly motivated too, coming off a disappointing home defeat to the Perth Wildcats that snapped a five-game win streak, with the November 6 clash against the Kings (an 81-77 loss, also at Spark) still fresh enough in their minds.

On that occasion Cooks, rated the league’s MVP favourite and most likely next Aussie to make the NBA breakthrough, showcased exactly why he’s so highly regarded on both sides of the Tasman.

In that 13:03, before he fell and sprained his ankle, Cooks torched the Breakers for 13 points, making all six of his shots, and adding 4 rebounds and an assist. He was nigh on unstoppable from his customary spot attacking with ball in hand from high, weaving to the basket with a succession of moves the Kiwi defenders had no answers to.

Cooks’ dominance saw the Kings race to a 22-point first-half lead and 45-27 advantage at the major break. But with the 2.03-metre forward absent, the Breakers roared back in a 50-36 second half that saw them close to within two late.

Emily Barker/Getty Images Xavier Cooks is having another dominant season with the Kings as he knocks ont he door of an NBA callup.

Breakers import Jarrell Brantley will be the direct matchup on Cooks on Thursday, and the 26-year-old American certainly has the quality to at least limit the rangy, mobile forward. What the 1.96m Breakers powerhouse lacks in size, he makes up for in muscle and hustle.

Their stats are at least comparable too. Cooks is averaging 17.0 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Kings in ‘22-23, while shooting 60% from the floor. Brantley is running at 15.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Breakers, while shooting 51% overall and 39 from deep.

Cooks will have the edge in mobility, reach and speed; Brantly should shade the battle in power and ability to step back and hit the triple.

But for the Breakers to have any chance their star four-man has to stay out of foul trouble which shackled him in the defeat to the Wildcats when three first-half indiscretions and an early fourth in the third period saw him restricted to just 2 points after the break and 9 for the game.

It will be interesting to see what approach the Breakers take on Cooks, whom Kings part-owner, Aussie hoops great and NBA champion Andrew Bogut believes is just a proficient 3-point shot away from making the NBA breakthrough.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Xavier Cooks did not miss a shot against the Breakers last month at Spark, before an ankle injury removed him.

Cooks is a reluctant shooter from distance, having converted just 6 of 16 attempts for the season (at 37.5%) and is also having his issues from the line where he’s running at 49% for the season. Right now they;re his only weaknesses.

“If Xavier had the three-ball it would be a no-brainer and he’d be in the NBA already, but I still think he is an NBA player with his skillset and being able to be multi positional,” Bogut told Sydney’s Daily Telegraph this week.

Bogut called Cooks the NBL’s version of his old Golden State Warriors team-mate Draymond Green.

“Like Draymond, Xavier does so many things on a basketball court,” he said. “He can switch one through five, he can guard multiple positions, he handles the ball on the break and he is a good passer.”

Breakers coach Maor will have two choices on Cooks on Thursday night. He can guard him straight up, live with whatever damage is inflicted and back his strong defence-minded group to contain the rest of the Kings well enough.

Or he can throw extra defenders at the silky-smooth forward and force someone else to beat them.

Either way it shapes as an intriguing night at Spark. Tipoff is 7.30pm.