Breakers getting back to basics for top-table NBL blockbuster against Sydney Kings

Tom Vodanovich. and the Breakers found the Sydney Kings just too much to handle last time out at Spark Arena.

There are many things Mody Maor’s New Zealand Breakers have done well this 2022-23 Australian NBL season, and one of them is bounce back well after defeats.

That's their task on Thursday night at Spark Arena when they host defending champions, title favourites and ladder leaders the Sydney Kings for the second time this season with what you might call a lot riding on it.

Not only is first place at stake when the 11-4 second-placed Breakers host the 8-3 Kings, but the Kiwi club are well aware of the need for a response to Saturday’s uncharacteristic 92-84 home defeat to the Perth Wildcats. They have not lost two n the bounce all season, and they do not intend to jump into that bad habit right now.

In fact, the Breakers’ response to losses in this campaign has been impressive. After their opening-game overtime defeat at Melbourne United, they rolled the Tasmania Jackjumpers at home to win three on the bounce; after their October 20 loss to the SEM Phoenix in west Auckland they won in Cairns and also rattled off three in a row; and then in the wake of the November 6 81-77 setback against the Kings, also at Spark, they knocked off the Jackies on their home floor and embarked on a five-game win streak.

Once again they will look to put a defeat quickly in their rearview mirror and tick up a result that would well and truly put them in the championship conversation.

“It’s credit to the group,” backup power forward Tom Vodanovich told Stuff on game eve. “It feels like no one’s taking wins and losses so hard. If we win, we get back to training the next day and back on the horse. If we take a loss, it’s the same thing, and sometimes it’s nice to see you can fix things after a loss, you can look at film and be, ‘if we fix these things we’ll put ourselves in a better place’.

“We hang a lot of our success on our defence, and if we’re not defending, we’re not going to get the job done.”

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Sydney Kings forward, and MVP contender, Xavier Cooks is one of the best finishers at the rim in the NBL.

That was certainly the case on Saturday against the Wildcats when the Breakers let the west Australian outfit get into too much of an offensive rhythm in the second half, and Corey Webster in particular see too much space as he torched them for 26 points.

And it was a similar story when the Kings came to Spark last month, put up 45 first-half points and get out by as many as 22 before the Breakers came home with a wet sail to make a game of it late.

“They beat us last time. That’s the main focus, the main drive. We owe them one,” added Vodanovich. “The loss we had against Perth we didn’t play our basketball. It’s one thing to play your game and take a loss, but we felt like we took a backward step from where we want to get to. So we’ve been getting back to that these last couple of trainings and hopefully we can put out on the floor.”

Maor has spoken a bit the last week or so about his team learning how to handle winning. And Vodanovich gets where his coach is coming from on that.

“Sometimes when you’ve ticked off a few wins and maybe don’t have enough trainings in between, like our schedule has been ... we’ve drifted a little bit away from our core. But it’s easy enough to fix. You get back to the basics, back to your team basketball. There were simple things [against Perth] we just weren’t doing that we had been doing for the five games previous. We’ve got to get back to it.”

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images Tom Vodanovich: ‘We drifted away from our core. But it’s easy to fix. You get back to basics, back to team basketball.’

Vodanovich, who was a champion with Sydney in ‘21-22, and his team-mates like that it’s the flamboyant Kings back in town. Led by MVP contender Xavier Cooks, and a talented supporting cast, they bring in the league’s most dangerous, and high-octane, offence. It’s a challenge that is right up the Breakers’ alley.

“They get the ball and run. They’ve got multiple players who will push it. There has to be a lot of effort on transition. We’ve got to be locked in. They’ll find open threes in transition, and their two 4-men get downhill and to the hoop.”

And Cooks, whom many believe will be the next NBL standout to make the step up to the NBA?

Vodanovich: “The fact he’s terrible at shooting, people quite often play off him and give him that space. He likes that, so he can find his spots, and make the moves to get to the rim. We’ve got to lock in at that contact point, and when he’s in transition make sure we’re not giving him any space.”

Terrible shooting? Rest assured, Vodanovich is just ribbing his old team-mate (with the Kings and Wellington Saints) about the perceived weakness in his game. There is nothing but respect for Cooks and the Kings. The Breakers hope to show that by rolling out their A-game on Thursday night.