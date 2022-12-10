Sydney Kings coach Chase Buford on Breakers' physicality: 'It felt like we were playing the All Blacks'

Xavier Cooks and the Sydney Kings felt they were the victims of some over physical treatment from the Breakers.

The reverberations are still being felt from a tempestuous top-table Australian NBL clash at Spark Arena on Thursday night, with Sydney Kings coach Chase Buford labelling the Breakers the “All Blacks” for their roughhouse tactics, and his opposite Mody Maor challenging the league to look into a lopsided foul count.

The Kings won the game 88-81 to make it two wins from two at Spark over their Kiwi rivals for the 2022-23 season, cruising through the first three quarters and then, much as they did in the first clash on November 6, withstanding a final-quarter surge from the Breakers.

The victory tightened the Sydneysiders’ grip on top spot as they improved to 10-3 for the season, while the second-placed Breakers slipped a step closer to their closest pursuers as they dropped to 11-5 with a second straight home defeat.

But it was the nature of the contest at a barely half-full Spark on Thursday night that has become the big talking point as the Breakers sat on the wrong side of a 21-8 foul count against them that Buford claimed “chould have been double that”.

It’s fair to say Maor does not share that view, first of all refusing to respond to Buford’s jibe that his team employed rugby-like physicality, and then making it clear that he expected the NBL to put the one-sided nature of the fouls called under the microscope. At halftime the count was 13-4 against the Breakers, and no fouls were called on the visitors over the entire third period as it stood at 19-4 at the three-quarter mark.

“I thought our guys came out with the right mindset to play tonight, and handled the pressure for a lot of the night,” said Bufird after the game. “It felt like we were playing the All Blacks out there tonight, [with] the physicality.

“I know the foul count was heavily slanted one way, but it could have been double that. Honestly. Freedom of movement totally went out the window. Every player, they’re grabbing, holding every single time. On a screen, on a cut we just couldn’t move because they were holding us.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Sydney Kings coach Chase Buford: ‘The foul count was heavily slanted one way, but it could have been double that.’

“I felt bad for the officials because everyone was yelling at them for calling fouls, but they could have called twice as many. I was really proud of our guys for handling that.”

Remarkably, Buford even had a dig that the Breakers had got the benefit of the doubt from officials.

“Things didn’t go our way in the fourth quarter, and part of that was the fouls we didn't get called and what not. But our team throughout the majority of the game had this presence, had this energy about them that said, ‘bring it and we’ll handle it.”

Told about Buford’s assertions, Maor was asked if his team had been overly physical.

“No,” said the Breakers coach. “I think he’s trying to play into a narrative that I’m not playing into. They didn’t score 34 points (in the first quarter) against an overly physical team.”

Asked by Stuff if he had any issues with the lopsided foul count, Maor initially responded by asking the reporter’s view.

When the hoops scribbler suggested it appeared fouls were only being called at one end, Maor added: “Honestly I do have a comment. It’s the same comment I had to what my organisation did last week (the social media post taking a dig at ex-Breaker Corey Webster). When you make a mistake, own it, fix it and then move on.

“I expect every part of the NBL to conduct themselves the same way. That’s it.”

Phil Walter/Getty Images Breakers coach Mody Maor says he expects the NBL to own any issues with the officiating in the Kings game.

Maor was seething after the game and could not hide his frustration with the officiating, though refrained from making any public comment about the way the fouls were called.

Breakers star Barry Brown Jr was not so disciplined during the game, receiving a technical and stern warning in the second half after having plenty to say to officials when being whistled for his third foul that turned into his fourth. One media outlet reported Brown could face league action for what he said to the referees.

The Breakers did not lose the game because of the officiating. They came out passively and fell into an early hole (trailing 34-25 after one and 54-42 at halftime) that left them too much to do over the run home. They were also smashed 41-27 on the boards and conceded 17 points off turnovers.

It also didn’t help that normally reliable import Jarrell Brantley had a horror shooting night, missing 12 of his 17 shots as he was very much shaded by Kings star Xavier Cooks (18 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists).

The performance gives the Kiwi club plenty to think about as they head into a rare eight-day practice period before resuming with the first of three straight games in Australia at the Perth Wildcats on December 16.

The upshot: Mark down January 22 on your calendar. It’s when the Kings and Breakers meet for the third and final time of the regular season in Sydney. There should be just a little on that matchup.