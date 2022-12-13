Charlisse Leger-Walker scores 40 as Washington State drops Pac-12 conference opener

Kiwi hoops phenom Charlisse Leger-Walker produced a brilliant, career-best scoring performance for Washington State in their Pac-12 conference opener at Washington, but could not stop her Cougars sinking to a defeat against their in-state rivals.

Hamilton’s Leger-Walker, a junior at Washington State, poured in a remarkable 40 points in the Cougars’ 82-66 loss to the Huskies that dropped them to 7-2 for the NCAA division 1 season. It is also the second highest total in the programme’s history, just one shy of the 41 scored by Jenni Ruff against California in 1996.

The Tall Ferns sharpshooter was a lone bright light for WSU as they were outclassed by Washington and saw a four-game win streak come to a shuddering halt. She set a host of marks as she swished seven 3-pointers for the game and shot a remarkable 14-of-26 overall to go with 3 rebounds, 3 assists and a trio of steals.

Leger-Walker’s 40 points are the fifth highest total in division 1 women’s hoops this season and is the first 40-point scoring performance by a Pac-12 player in the 2020s. She has continued her outstanding form in the new college season which has her widely tipped to become just the second Kiwi to make it to the WNBA.

READ MORE:

* Tall Fern Charlisse Leger-Walker a finalist for prestigious college hoops award

* Corey Webster's three-pointer earns last-gasp win for Perth Wildcats

* Brittney Griner spent two-thirds of her 18-hour flight home chatting



The Kiwi has extended her double-digit scoring streak to 10 games dating back to last season and has now had 55 career games in double-figures for the Cougars.

"What can you say? I feel bad that we don't have things in place that can help her a little bit,” said Cougars coach Kamie Etheridge afterwards.

“She is phenomenal and continues to do new and better things. I think we will get the rest of our team to respond in the right way and we can do a little better than we did tonight."

Leger-Walker’s Cougars will take a break for exams before resuming on Sunday (NZT) when they host Jackson State.