Steven Adams endures unhappy return to Oklahoma as undermanned Thunder upset Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies’ winning run in the NBA has been snapped at seven as Kiwi centre Steven Adams endured an unhappy return to his former Oklahoma home.

The Eastern Conference leaders slumped to a surprise 115-109 loss against an undermanned Thunder on Saturday night (Sunday NZT) in game that saw Memphis’ star point guard Ja Morant ejected just before halftime.

Adams – who was drafted by Thunder in 2013 and spent seven seasons with the franchise – scored nine points and made seven rebounds and two assists during his 29 minutes on court.

But he couldn’t prevent his side going down to a chastening defeat at the Paycom Center against a side who had lost their last five games and were without stars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey.

However, Adams received a warm reception from the home fans, who even gave their former player a standing ovation when he fouled out.

Lu Dort scored 24 points and Isiah Joe had a season-high 23 points for the Thunder, hitting five 3-pointers.

Dillon Brooks led the way for Memphis with 32 points.

Morant was ejected with 43 seconds left in the half when he was called for his second technical foul after apparently making remarks to courtside Memphis fans that were derogatory about the officiating.

Sue Ogrocki/AP Thunder guard Lu Dort goes to the basket in front of Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr.

Morant scored just six points on 3-of-10 shooting. The All-Star guard picked up his first technical 11 seconds earlier after committing a foul to stop play and complain about a no-call on a drive to the basket.

Morant's interaction with courtside fans continued long after he was ejected. On his way out of the game, Morant gave the courtside fans two thumbs up.

And the player's conversation with the fans continued from the lockerroom. Morant reportedly called his father, who carried a cell phone over to the fans Morant had been interacting with. Morant confirmed he spoke to the fans on Facetime after his ejection, saying he wanted to thank them for supporting him.

“They came to support us. They came to watch us play. I don’t care about getting fined,” Morant said after the game. “You know, just watching basketball, looking at all these other people you can name that be All-Stars, certain stuff they get, I feel it’s not consistent on my end. I speak my peace and some of them get in they feelings.”

Morant says neither of his technical fouls came as a result of anything he said directly to officials.

“I got my first tech for saying I got hit in my (expletive) face,” Morant said. “And then I get another tech for talking with a fan for him [referee Ray Acosta] being in my conversation again. I feel like when these fans came here, went online to buy these tickets, it didn’t say Ray name to come watch.”

Morant was ejected from a game on December 1 and was fined US$35,000 (NZ$55,000) for his comments about officiating. He was asked if he felt as if he was being singled out for his on-court behaviour.

“I don’t know. Probably so," he said. “Probably don’t like me.”

Dort, the only regular starter in Oklahoma City's lineup, got the Thunder going early with 10 points in the first five minutes, including two 3-pointers.

When Jaylin Williams hit back-to-back baskets in the second quarter, the Thunder led by double digits, and expanded the lead to 64-43 at halftime.

Playing with a collection of reserves, rookies and two-way players getting their most extensive action of the season, the Thunder maintained a double-digit lead until the final two minutes. Memphis made a late run, closing to five in the final minute on Brooks' 3-pointer.

Oklahoma City finished 19 of 45 from 3-point range after shooting more than 50% for most of the game.

The Grizzlies will aim to return to winning ways on Tuesday (Wednesday NZT) when they travel to Denver to face the Nuggets. The Thunder host Portland on Monday (Tuesday NZT).

- Additional reporting by Stuff