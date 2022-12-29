Enigmatic NZ Breakers owner Matt Walsh joins stars investing in Major League pickleball

Teams compete in the men's doubles final at the USA pickleball nationals at Indian Wells in November.

While mystery continues to surround the ongoing absence of New Zealand Breakers majority owner Matt Walsh from his playoff-hunting Australian NBL club, the American entrepreneur and former pro basketballer is not staying idle on the investment front.

Walsh was recently revealed among a raft of celebrity owners, including NBA stars LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green, buying into the expanding US Major League Pickleball competition – a sport said to be the fastest growing in the US and looking to establish itself as a serious player at the professional level.

Walsh, who heads the Breakers’ ownership group and serves, from afar, as chief executive, is part of a group who have bought into the expansion Washington DC franchise that will be among 12 new teams joining the new 24-team Major League competition in 2023.

The Breakers owner joins a stellar group underpinning the DC franchise, alongside actress Eva Longoria, baseball star Justin Verlander and wife Kate Upton, and NBA legends Shawn Marion (also an investor in the Breakers) and Rip Hamilton.

READ MORE:

* NZ Breakers absentee owner Matt Walsh vows club not for sale amid NBL resurgence

* 'Proud' NZ Breakers owner Matt Walsh takes the hits, and says he's not selling up

* What is pickleball? I tried - and failed - the sport taking the US by storm



Pickleball, a hybrid sport that is said to combine aspects of tennis, table tennis and badminton, has become a recreational hit worldwide and recent statistics rated it the US’ fastest-growing pursuit, with participation between 2019 and ‘21 up 39%.

USA Pickleball estimated there are 4.8 million players in the US alone and more than 10,000 locations to play it. The sport is also establishing a footprint in New Zealand with more than 30 clubs estimated to have popped up around Aotearoa.

Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images Breakers owners Matt Walsh and Shawn Marion are investors in the Washington DC pickleball franchise.

And pickleball is certainly garnering the attention of the well-heeled stateside, with sporting stars Kevin Love, Devin Booker, Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Michael Phelps and Patrick Mahomes also among a slew buying into the Major League scene which will have 24 teams taking the courts in 2023.

The sport is also enticing the tennis fraternity, with Naomi Osaka and Nick Kyrgios joining Mahomes, Cleveland Cavs star Darius Garland and mega-agent Rich Paul as part of the Miami ownership, legends Chris Evert (who also plays) and Lindsay Davenport teaming with Heidi Klum for the Chicago Slice, and ASB Classic regular John Isner alongside Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and his NBA legend Dirk Nowitzki in Dallas.

Big names abound. Phelps and Booker are joined by actress Sam Fox as part of the Arizona aownership, while Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman have purchased the Brooklyn franchise.

In November MLP merged with rival Professional Pickleball Association to form a 24-team league that will be played in two divisions of 12 in 2023, with six events and US$5 million in prize money. Teams comprise two men and two women and franchise fees are now estimated to have grown to US$3 million.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images Baseball star Justin Verlander and wife Kate Upton are among the owners of the DC Major League pickball franchise.

Walsh’s DC team also appeared to fare well in the recent draft of talent, picking recently retired US tennis pro Sam Querrey with their No 1 pick.

Meanwhile, it remains uncertain when and if Walsh will return to New Zealand to take a more hands-on role with the Breakers as they chase their first playoff appearance under his watch.

In a media call with Kiwi reporters in November Walsh, who is now based in Austin, Texas, vowed to make a trip to New Zealand in December-January to check in on the club which has lost its last three NBL games, but still sits second on the table with an 11-6 record.

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Actress and model Eva Longoria has put her hand up for pickleball ownership, alongside Matt Walsh.

There have been rumours swirling that Walsh and the Breakers are in a tight spot financially, but the personable owner told Stuff on the November call that the club was definitely not on the market. “We’re committed,” he said. “I don’t know how our ownership group could show further commitment than what we’ve done the last two and a-half years, continuing to support the club during Covid, with zero home-game revenue.”

Walsh said “personal” issues had kept him stateside, where he was continuing to look at other investments, but he said he intended to return before the season wraps up in February.

“My plan is to come over in December-January, depending on some things back here in the States,” he said. Now pickleball has joined basketball among his interests, Walsh certainly has plenty to keep him on his toes.