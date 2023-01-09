'True joy': Breakers coach Mody Maor celebrates win during epic road trip

Barry Brown Jr of the Breakers competes with Antonius Cleveland of the 36ers during the NBL game in Adelaide on Sunday night. The Breakers won 85-83.

A jubilant Mody Maor and his Breakers team had to quickly get out of town after their impressive 85-83 win over the Adelaide 36ers in their NBL fixture on Sunday night.

Perth is the Breakers next destination, where they will meet the Wildcats on Tuesday night and hope to build on their success in Adelaide.

Not that the Breakers will have time for a breather after that fixture.

After playing the Wildcats the Breakers must fly back to New Zealand, where they will face Melbourne United in Christchurch on Thursday night and the Cairns Taipans in Auckland on Sunday afternoon.

It's a busy travel schedule in anyone's books. But even more so for a group of athletes who are desperate for competition points to keep their title hopes alive.

Following the tense victory in Adelaide, the Breakers were placed second out of 10 teams after 18 games in the 28-game regular season.

Sky Sport The Kiwi backcourter has been a key addition to the club for the 2022-23 Australian NBL season.

And to celebrate, Breakers coach Maor made it clear how relieved he was to have all his players available for action.

"Our first game today with a full roster. True joy, to see everyone and have everyone,'' Maor said.

To emphasise the point, he rapped his knuckles on the table during the post-game press conference.

Now the Breakers, who began this epic road trip by beating the Wildcats 97-94 in New Plymouth last Wednesday, are hoping to log three consecutive wins on the road as they prepare for the re-match.

Mark Brake/Getty Images Breakers coach Mody Maor watches the action in Adelaide, while Tom Abercrombie and his team-mates nervously follow the action.

Having a roster stacked with fit athletes means Maor can now ask his players to empty their fuel tanks without concerning themselves with the dreaded prospect of being exhausted down the home straight.

"The most important thing for me is you don't have to manage your minutes any more,'' Maor added. "As a player, you go all-out every second you are on the floor, and I think they felt that for significant periods of this game.

"But not through 40 minutes. That will be our goal for the next one.''

Although Adelaide coach CJ Bruton lamented that his team "shot itself in the foot'', a reaction to his side turning the ball over an eye-watering 23 times, Maor appreciated his players' efforts in the second half and believed they were the dominant team.

Mark Brake/Getty Images Rob Loe of the Breakers attempts to draw a foul in Adelaide.

With the Adelaide Entertainment Centre selling out for a third successive match – and in front of a new record home crowd of 9368 – the Breakers led at every change and by nine points inside the last two minutes before Adelaide charged to the line.

Five Breakers scored double figures, with Barry Brown leading the way with 16 points. Will McDowell-White was a key presence, scoring 10 points and adding five rebounds and seven assists.

"The legs don't feel bad at all,'' McDowell-White said after his return, having previously been sidelined with a broken finger.

"I was really gasping for air a lot of the time I was out there. To get on the court with these guys again, with a full squad, it was pretty fun.

"We have got a tough stretch ahead, so ready to do it some more.''