Breakers' Jarrell Brantley leads his team to crucial NBL victory over Sydney Kings

Jarrell Brantley of the Breakers produced a stunning performance against the Kings in Sydney.

At Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney: New Zealand Breakers 93 (Jarrell Brantley 30, Will McDowell-White 20, Rob Loe 15) Sydney Kings 88 (Derrick Walton 17, Justin Simon 16). QT: 22-17. HT: 55-41. 3QT: 70-68.

A Jarrell Brantley masterclass helped the New Zealand Breakers topple the league leaders and end a four-game losing streak in Sydney on Sunday.

Brantley scored 30 points, hauled in nine rebounds and added five assists to guide the Breakers home 93-88 over the Sydney Kings in the Australian National Basketball League.

He was huge down the stretch, too, hitting a three-pointer with 14sec left to break an 86-86 deadlock, before sinking a brace of freethrows to ensure a much-needed victory.

It revived the third-placed Breakers (14-10) who slumped to a fourth successive defeat, 78-76 to Illawarra Hawks at home last Thursday. It was just the Kings’ seventh loss of the season.

Will McDowell-White was also big for the Breakers with 20 points while Rob Loe had 13 of his 15 points in the first half as the visitors built a handy 55-41 buffer at the main break.

They now head to Brisbane to take on the second-last placed Bullets on Thursday.

MORE TO FOLLOW