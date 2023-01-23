Breakers game-winner Jarrell Brantley draws on championship history for heroics

Breakers hero Jarrell Brantley called on the ghosts of champions past to conjure his game-changing, and potentially season-altering, turn against runaway NBL leaders the Sydney Kings on Sunday.

In front of the biggest crowd of the NBL season at Qudos Bank Arena.(14,232, including scouts from seven NBA clubs and pop star Kehlani), the 26-year-old power forward from South Carolina willed his team to a 93-88 upset of the defending champs that not only snapped a four-game losing skid, but reignited the Kiwi club’s hopes of landing an all-important top-two regular season finish.

Brantley – a key part of the best import trio in the league – was magnificent on Sunday for a Breakers outfit missing two vital backcourt pieces in leading scorer Barry Brown Jr (groin) and Izayah Le’afa (back).

The 41-game NBA performer (all with the Utah Jazz) stuffed the statsheet as he poured in a game-high 30 points (on 9-of-16 shooting, including 3 of 9 from deep and 9 of 10 from the line), 9 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 blocks in 32 rock-solid minutes. This contribution included a game-clinching triple from in front that careened in off the backboard.

READ MORE:

* Breakers' Jarrell Brantley leads his team to crucial NBL victory over Sydney Kings

* Half-court shot stuns struggling Breakers in fourth straight loss to lowly Illawarra Hawks

* Breakers lose thriller to red-hot Cairns Taipans, denting their top two hopes



“It’s how we drew it up, exactly – an iso versus the best defender and shooting it off the backboard,” noted Breakers coach Mody Maor wryly. “I think a little help from the basketball gods.”

Brantley said he didn’t care how the shot – with 16 seconds remaining, giving his team an 89-=86 lead – dropped, just that it found the target. “The only thing on my mind is winning,” he reflected, “I feel like I missed a lot in the third, and just wanted to keep going. The game is full of ebbs and flows, but everybody played so big,”

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images Jarrell Brantley had a little help from the basketball gods as he led the Breakers to a notable upset over the Kings.

It was fitting that after the final game of the league’s heritage round that Brantley paid tribute, to his forebears in a scrappy, hard-fought victory that could yet prove vital in the final outcome of a season that has surged and dipped, much like Sunday’s game in which the Kiwis led by a game-high 14 at halftime, but had to withstand a withering Kings finish.

The Breakers, who had lost seven of their previous nine heading into Sundays matchup against a Kings outfit who had already beaten them twice in Auckland this season, improved to 14-10 with the upset.

That solidifies them at third on the standings with two rounds remaining, just ahead of a quartet of pursuers, and within catching distance of the 16-8 Cairns Taipans in second. The Breakers have a friendly finish, with only one of their remaining four games against a playoff contender (Melbourne United at Spark on Saturday), but might have to go perfect from here to catch the Snakes for a vital top-two finish (a guaranteed semifinal spot, and home advantage).

With three of their remaining four games on the road, where the four-time champion Breakers have a remarkable 8-3 record in ‘22-23, Brantley was asked about this resilience in enemy territory.

ESPN Both camps reflect on the NZ Breakers’ upset of the No 1 Sydney Kings.

“That stands for what New Zealand is,” he said. “We’d be doing a disservice if we didn't do that. We’re putting our whole country on our backs. This team has won a lot of chips (championships), so the guys before did it.

“I think it’s our job to continue to do so. It’s tough, for sure, but at the same time we're just doing what everyone before us did.”

Brantley said coach Maor had put a lot on his shoulders to pick up the scoring load with Brown and Le’afa both out, but also paid tribute to the heady effort of point guard Will McDowell-White who added 20 points, 6 boards and 10 assists in a poised display that included several late clutch buckets off the dribble.

“We’re getting to see a special Will,” said Brantley. “I made the big shot but Will made multiple big shots going down the stretch. Everybody who played chipped in, and it was a lot of possessions that got us there.”

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images Jarrell Brantley muscled his way to a game-high 30 points in Sydney as the Breakers kept their playoff hopes on track.

Maor was rapt. ”There’s a lot of stuff stacked against us, but they came out and played like men – confident, tough, humble but unfazed and unscared of the moment. Those are great signs.”

Maor also got crucial contributions from Rob Loe (15 points and 5 boards in as many minutes off the bench) and Dererk Pardon (11 points, 5 rebounds) but said Brantley and McDowell-White had led the way.

“Great players, great people do great things when their backs are against the wall. We’re going to need a lot more from both of them in every game [remaining]. I’m blessed to have them and happy they had this opportunity to perform on this stage today.”

The Breakers remain in Australia to prepare for Thursday’s game at the 8-17 Brisbane Bullets. Maor hoped Brown would be back “very soon” and his club desperately needs his scoring punch as they close in on their first playoff appearance since 2013-14.

NBL FINALS RACE

(6 qualify, top 2 direct to semis, next 4 via play-in series)

Sydney Kings 17-7

To come: @ Tasmania, v SEM, @ Adelaide, @ Perth

Cairns Taipans 16-8

@ SEM, v Brisbane, v Adelaide, @ Perth

NZ Breakers 14-10

@ Brisbane, v Melbourne, @ Illawarra, @ Brisbane

Tasmania 14-11

V Sydney, v Perth, @ Illawarra

Perth Wildcats 13-11

V Illawarra, @ Tasmania, v Cairns, v Sydney

South East Melbourne Phoenix 14-12

V Cairns, @ Sydney

Melbourne United 14-12

@ NZ, v Adelaide