Answering the call: Will McDowell points way forward for playoff-bound NZ Breakers

A special relationship with ModyMaor is driving the Aussie guard, on and off the court.

Will McDowell-White had a hunch that the first ride with Mody Maor might be something he wouldn’t want to miss. It’s why he ignored the overtures from a handful of Aussie clubs waving contracts under his nose and re-upped with the Breakers for one more year.

Now, with the New Zealand club on the cusp of their best NBL finish since 2013, and a championship very much in their sights, the slick Aussie guard has to admit that one more year just might turn into, well, one more year.

But that’s a call for later, with McDowell-White just one of the standouts from this turn-back-the-clock Australian NBL season the Kiwi club is going to want to get back. You could throw all three imports, who have been nothing short of gold-standard for the Breakers in 2022-23, to that list.

Make no mistake, McDowell-White is applying the finishing touches to season No 3 in Breakers colours because he simply could not say no to first-year head coach, and previous assistant, Maor. They have that sort of a relationship – one he says that transcends the basketball court. “It’s pretty special,” he says. “As weird as it sounds, he’s like a coach I can't lose.”

READ MORE:

* Mody Maor sees growth after challenging 'abysmal' NZ Breakers to find solutions

* Jarrell Brantley, Barry Brown Jr guide NZ Breakers past pesky Illawarra Hawks

* Cheers and tears as Breakers shake off two years of pain to seal playoff spot



The 24-year-old Queenslander previously told Stuff that it was only Maor’s call telling him he had “got the job” that saw him U-turn from a decision to cut ties with the club after two gruelling seasons on the Covid road. “This changes everything,” thought McDowell-White at the time, and nothing he’s experienced since has altered his mind on that.

“I knew this was the right call a long time ago,” the 1.96-metre playmaker said ahead of Saturday night’s regular season finale at the Brisbane Bullets. “When Mody called me in the off-season it changed the whole game of what I was going to do this season. After that phone call it was just a matter of when I was going to make the decision [to come back].”

Chris Hyde/Getty Images Will McDowell-White has risen to the challenge for the Breakers in an impressive Australian NBL campaign.

Score one for absentee owner Matt Walsh. He took a chance on Maor, whom McDowell-White rates one of the great developers of talent in the game, and it has come up a massive winner. The intense Israeli has guided the Breakers to their first playoff appearance in five years and, after Thursday’s comeback victory over Illawarra, likely their first home-advantage semifinal series since 2015.

Asked if Maor has been as influential as he thought, the Aussie smiles: “Probably more, honestly. I thought guys might take his passion and intensity maybe a bit to heart. But the guys have bought into it, we’re all on board and that speaks to the people we have here.”

It’s not lost on McDowell-White that after signing a one-year deal he will face a similar phone call again this off-season.

“It will be fun,” he says. “I’m excited to see what he’s going to say this time around.”

And after ‘20-21 and ‘21-22, where the Breakers struggled mightily on their permanent road trip, McDowell-White says he considers this campaign as “payback”.

“With everything that’s happened, it’s great for the guys who have been here through it all for it to be totally flipped on its head. It’s really special, and hopefully a home final will bring it all together.”

John Davidson/Photosport Will McDowell-White: ‘

With the Breakers whole again with all hands now back on deck, the starting point guard loves the depth and options at Maor’s disposal. Backup centre Rob Loe reckons it’s the “best team in the league top to bottom”, and McDowell-White can see where his Kiwi mate is coming from, given the Breakers are now bringing both Barry Brown Jr and Izayah Le’afa off the bench.

“You come off the court, you know someone just as good is coming on. There’s no slippage. We’ve got guys off the bench who can do as much as the guys starting. It’s special to have a group like that.

“In the backcourt we’ve got guys like Barry and Izayah who can do everything. Then we’ve got Rupes (Rayan Rupert) who has a 7-foot-million wingspan who can do whatever he wants on defence. We’ve got multiple guys who can play down the stretch. I’d hate to be Mody in those situations, making those calls. But the best thing is he never really makes a wrong call, whoever he puts out there.”

Dave Rowland/Getty Images When Mody Maor speaks, Will McDowell-White and all the New Zealand Breakers most definitely listen.

McDowell-White points to Brown, averaging just a tick under 20 points a game and hot favourite to be named the league’s best sixth man at this week’s awards, as a great example of the sort of sacrifices made in the group.

“It tells you everything you need to know about him. There’s probably not another guy in the league who would average nearly 20 off the bench. It speaks to the kind of person he is and kind of people we have in this organisation from top to bottom. A lot of guys are sacrificing starting roles, minutes and shots, and it’s worked to our benefit.”

At the heart of this turnaround season is the committed, physical defence which remains the calling card of this Breakers group. Some, such as Kings coach Chase Buford, don’t like it. Others, like Melbourne mentor Dean Vickerman, admire it. But when they really defend, they are awfully hard to beat.

NZ Breakers Breakers coach soaks up the significance of the win over Melbourne that seals a post-season NBL spot.

“That's what everybody knows us for this year, and I kind of like having that name for us. It’s pretty cool,” says this son of professional AFL player Darryl White who doesn’t mind a bit of contact himself.

McDowell-White has had a heck of a season, averaging 10.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists as a sort of Swiss army knife for the Breakers. He’s big for a PG, but is slick off the dribble and sees the floor brilliantly. He points to his recent experience with the Boomers as instilling a confidence to make plays.

It’s why he wasn’t overly fussed by his recent oh-fer night against Melbourne United. He missed all 8 shots he took, but was as delighted as anyone with his first ever win against the Victorian club.

“For me scoring is not the biggest thing I bring. It’s about making sure everybody is on the same page and getting the ball moving through the right hands, and just making plays. The scoring will come and go, but as long as everybody is organised I’ve done my job.”