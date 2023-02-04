Cairns Taipans heap the pressure on NZ Breakers in race for NBL second spot

The Breakers have it all to play for in Brisbane on Saturday night, with the No 2 spot there for the taking.

For the Breakers the equation is now a simple one as they head into their Australian National Basketball League regular season finale at the Brisbane Bullets on Saturday night (10pm tip NZT).

After the undermanned Cairns Taipans dug deep to upset the Perth Wildcats 84-71 in front of 11,668 Red Army fans at RAC Arena on Friday night, Mody Maor’s Kiwi team must now roll the Bullets to claim second spot, and the all-important direct entry to the semifinals that goes with it.

A Wildcats victory on Friday night in Perth would have sealed second spot for the 17-10 Breakers, who came back from 16 down at halftime to defeat the Illawarra Hawks in Wollongong on Thursday. But the West Australians, featuring Tall Blacks brothers Corey and Tai Webster, produced a sub-par effort to sink to a surprise defeat that leaves them, at 14-13, fighting for their own post-season lives with a Sunday finale against the Sydney Kings to come.

The Taipans now hold second spot at 18-10, with their season done. The Breakers will tip them out if they defeat the Bullets, and also improve to 18-10, because they own the tie-break courtesy of their vastly superior points percentage. Sources indicate as many as 19 NBA scouts will be in the building at Nissan Arena, principally to take a close-up look at teenage phenom Rayan Rupert who’s tipped to be a high first-round draft pick later this year.

READ MORE:

* Mody Maor sees growth after challenging 'abysmal' NZ Breakers to find solutions

* Jarrell Brantley, Barry Brown Jr guide NZ Breakers past pesky Illawarra Hawks

* NZ Breakers shoot down Brisbane Bullets to keep alive quest for second spot in NBL



There is a significant advantage in finishing in the top two, with those sides progressing directly to best-of-three semifinals series they hold home advantage for. The next four teams take part in a play-in series that sees third meet fourth for one final-four spot, and the loser taking on the winner of a fifth v sixth playoff for the final berth.

Defending champions the Sydney Kings, who went down 115-108 at the Adelaide 36ers on Friday night, have top spot locked up at 19-8.

SKY SPORT Jarrell Brantley and Barry Brown Jr combined to get the Kiwi club out of a tight spot against Illawarra.

The Breakers, riding a four-game win streak, went into the final round understanding that two wins would be enough to secure the No 2 spot, and feel comfortable heading into their finale in Brisbane controlling their destiny.

Just a week ago they thumped the Bullets 99-71 at their home Nissan Arena.

“We’ve worked hard to be in this situation,” said Maor ahead of the final round. “This is a goal we set for ourselves in the first day of the pre-season. This is a goal we as a coaching staff set for ourselves the first day we assembled around building this team.

“As an athlete this is what you want – your destiny in your own hands. Now it’s on us to go out and perform, and we welcome the challenge.”

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images The scouts will be out in force to watch Breakers Next Star Rayan Rupert in his final regular season appearance.

Maor also attempted to downplay the significance of a top-two finish.

“From the practical standpoint it’s good because you get a bye through the first round of the playoffs and get to play in the semifinals. So that’s a good thing. How important that is in the big scheme of things ... it’s not that important. I feel any team we play against in the playoffs we have a solid chance of beating them.”

Skipper Tom Abercrombie was asked after the Hawks victory what a home advantage semifinal series would mean.

“I’ll tell you after we beat Brisbane,” he said. “It’s a pretty big carrot for us. It puts extra importance on that game. It’s one we’ve got to go get. We’ve got to earn that second spot by beating them, and we’re going to have to play well.”

The Wildcats put themselves in danger of missing the playoffs for a second straight year with a poor showing against a Taipans outfit missing star players Keanu Pinder and Tahjere McCall on Friday night. They got solid efforts out of MVP contender Bryce Cotton (28 points, 13 rebounds, 7 assists) and Tashawn Thomas (23 points, 7 rebounds), but an off night for the Webster brothers, who combined to make one of eight shots for just three points, did not help their cause.

Tasmania (15-12), South East Melbourne (15-13) and Melbourne (14-13) are all also in the mix for the final three post-season spots.