NZ Breakers clinch NBL second spot with dramatic overtime victory in Brisbane

Rob Loe takes it to the hoop for the Breakers in their NBL finale against the Brisbane Bullets on Saturday night.

At Nissan Arena, Brisbane: NZ Breakers 80 (Jarrell Brantley 19, Will McDowell-White 15, Tom Abercrombie 14, Izayah Le’afa 12, Tom Vodanovich 10), Brisbane Bullets 75 (Aron Baynes 17, Tyler Johnson 15, Nathan Sobey 14) after OT. 1Q: 16-18; HT: 36-42; 3Q: 54-54; FT: 71-71.

From the outhouse to the penthouse, the ultimate sporting turnaround had a dramatic finishing flourish in Brisbane on Saturday night as Mody Maor’s New Zealand Breakers sealed, by the skin of their teeth, the all-important second-place finish at the end of the Australian NBL’s regular season.

It was not pretty – in fact, at times it was decidedly ugly – but the Breakers found a way to once again suck up the setbacks, deal with the challenges and come from behind at halftime to ground out an 80-75 overtime victory over the Brisbane Bullets at a sold-out Nissan Arena. It was their fifth win on the bounce to wrap up the regular season as the hottest team in the NBL.

The win thrust the resurgent Breakers, who went 5-23 last season in a miserable campaign spent entirely on the road, into second spot on the final standings with an 18-10 record. They finished level with the Cairns Taipans, who wrapped up their campaign with a meritorious upset in Perth, but nudged the all-important runnerup spot by virtue of their vastly superior points percentage.

READ MORE:

* Mody Maor sees growth after challenging 'abysmal' NZ Breakers to find solutions

* Jarrell Brantley, Barry Brown Jr guide NZ Breakers past pesky Illawarra Hawks

* Cheers and tears as Breakers shake off two years of pain to seal playoff spot



For their efforts the Kiwi club will progress directly to the semifinals, where they will await the winner of the third v fourth playoff (Cairns v Tasmania) in a best-of-3 series they will hold home advantage for. It will be their first such playoff since they swept the Adelaide 36ers at the final-four stage back in 2015. It will be the Kiwi club’s first post-season appearance in five years as they chase a first title since the 2015 triumph.

They will also get a crucial week, or possibly closer to two, to ready themselves, which will be more than enough time for star guard Barry Brown Jr to shake off the hand injury that kept him out of this regular season finale, and which made the road so much tougher for his club.

But the Breakers got there in the end as they battled back from a deficit that reached a dozen in the second term, was six (42-36) at halftime and saw the contest locked at the three-quarter mark and at the end of regulation.

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images The Breakers celebrate a hard-fought overtime victory over the Brisbane Bullets that seals second on the standings.

This was by no stretch a quality showing from Maor’s men as they shot 37% from the floor for the game and threw in 14 turnovers to make things even tougher. But they hung in there, they made the big plays when needed and at the business end of proceedings they got down and dirty and played the sort of defence that will make them a tough out from here.

The Breakers were paced by 19 points, on 7-of-14 shooting, and 5 rebounds from standout import Jarrell Brantley and got an important 14 points (5/11 FG) out of skipper Tom Abercrombie who also chipped in with the biggest defensive play of the game with 16 seconds remaining in OT when he stole the ball off Nathan Sobey with his team up by 3.

It was fitting that 15-season Breaker Abercrombie was not only knocking down key shots in a decidedly more aggressive offensive effort, but making the game-clinching stop to get his team back to a position that’s proved beyond them over recent years. He remains very much the heart and soul of this club.

The always aggressive Izayah Le’afa added 12 key points (including a pair of triples) off the bench and Aussie playmaker Will McDowell-White stuffed the statsheet with 15 points, 8 rebounds, 9 assists and 2 steals, though he did struggle a little shooting the ball on a 5-of-19 night.

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images Bullets big man Aron Baynes has a heated moment with Breakers forward Jarrell Brantley in Brisbane.

Tom Vodanovich’s effort cannot go unheralded either. The hard-nosed forward played just 10 minutes, but chimed in with 10 points (on 4-of-5 shooting) and 3 boards. After both centres Dererk Pardon (7 points, 7 rebounds) and Rob Loe (3 points, 5 boards) had fouled out, it was he too who muscled up to Bullets star Aron Baynes at the finish to earn a key empty possession.

Marquee big man Baynes led the Bullets with a solid 17 points (on 6-of-10 shooting), 6 boards and a trio of dimes, while former NBA sharpshooter Tyler Johnson chipped in with 15 points on 4-of-13 shooting and Sobey added 14 at a 4-of-14 clip.

Once again the Breakers had been caught short through the first two periods, trailing 18-16 after one and 42-36 at the major break as the Bullets had been fuelled by a dozen first-half points from the New Zealand-born Baynes (to go with 3 rebounds and a pair of assists).

It wasn’t quite as bad as Wollongong a couple of nights previous, but it was another flat start by the Kiwi club, and something coach Maor is going to need to address ahead of the playoffs.

The Breakers had 7 first-half turnovers and were minus-8 in free-throw attempts as they allowed their hosts to go a perfect 12-of-12 from the stripe through the first two periods. Those easy points kept the Queenslanders in the lead, and left the Kiwis looking to make the adjustments after the break.

The Breakers made a bright start to the third, opening on a 13-3 run, but could not shake loose their hosts as Johnson found his range and the scores were locked heading into the final term.

It stayed tight tdown the stretch as the Bullets kept answering any moves the Breakers could make. Pardon, with an O-board and dunk, got his team out by 5 with 90 seconds left, but Johnson responded before a Loe free-throw sent this thing into an extra period.

From there it was all about who could keep their nerve. And as Brantley ticked over the points, and then Abercrombie stepped up the defence, it was the Breakers left celebrating at the end of an emotional, and tense, night in Brizzie.