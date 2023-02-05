'A hall of famer while he's still playing': Tom Abercombie lauded for NZ Breakers heroics

Riddled with cramps, biting back the pain, Tom Abercrombie knew it was no time to be wallowing on the bench with his team’s NBL playoff fate to be decided. So up stepped the heart and soul of the Breakers to make the play that might just define this remarkable turnaround season.

Abercrombie’s game-clinching steal off Nathan Sobey with 13 seconds remaining in overtime sealed a hard-fought 80-75 overtime victory over the Brisbane Bullets on Saturday night – a result that clinched second spot overall for the Kiwi club, and a direct path to a best-of-three semifinal series they will hold home advantage in.

It is the first time since a 2-0 semifinal sweep of the Adelaide 36ers in 2015 that the New Zealand Breakers have held home advantage for an NBL semi, which also just happened to be the year they lifted their fourth, and most recent, championship.

Think about that. Last season the Breakers went 5-23 in a Covid campaign played out entirely on the road that nearly broke them. This year, under promoted head coach Mody Maor, and with a pledge to return to their Kiwi roots, they finish 18-10, nudge out the Cairns Taipans (also 18-10) for runnerup behind the Sydney Kings, and are now a legitimate threat to claim a fifth championship.

It has been some turnaround, and in many ways it was fitting that the 35-year-old Abercrombie, who has played for no other club throughout a 15-year professional career, who holds nearly every record worth holding at Atlas Place, who battled injury, family issues and homesickness to lead his club through two years of purgatory, was there coming up massive when it really mattered on Saturday night.

”There are not a lot of people who are hall of farmers while they’re playing,” said Maor of Abercrombie’s 14-point, 4-steal contribution. “There’s a reason that this guy is. He’s cramping, he’s limping, he asks for a sub, I sub him, he comes back in, can barely move and comes up with an effort play to seal the game. Besides ‘thank-you’, there’s not much more I got.”

Tom Abercrombie made the big defensive play on Brisbane's Nathan Sobey at the end of overtime at Nissan Arena.

Abercrombie’s more aggressive offensive effort (he made 5 of 11 shots, including 3 of 8 from beyond the arc) was vital on a night when the Breakers, minus sidelined star Barry Brown Jr (hand injury), struggled for offensive efficiency. But his final steal, with Brisbane trailing 78-75 and looking for a triple to force a second extra period, was the icing on the cake.

”In those moments you’re just so focused on the task at hand,” Abercrombie told Stuff after the game. “We actually messed up. We were supposed to switch everything, and Tommy (Vodanovich) didn’t switch, so I ended up staying on the ball.

“But everything works out for a reason. I wanted to be aggressive, and if he put the ball on the floor and started attacking, I was looking to foul. But the ball hung out there and I was able to get a hand on it. I was very happy to make that play for our team.”

Kiwi clubs seals second spot on the NBL standings with a tense victory.

Both Maor and Abercrombie spoke afterwards of the huge emotional fillip the result gives them as they head for a semifinal series against the winner of the Cairns Taipans v Tasmania JackJumpers seeding qualifier. The NBL was to announce the finals schedule late Sunday once final placings were confirmed, but Maor confirmed there would be a break of “close to two weeks” before the semi as the three “play-in” fixtures were tucked away.

“What’s gone into this is me being blessed and having an incredible group of people around me, from the coaching staff to the players who care about all the right things and bought into everything we wanted to do, who give it everything they got every moment,” said Maor. “When those things happen, then good things come.

“Second place is awesome. Today I brought to the coaching staff the predictions before the season. They (Brisbane) were supposed to be champions and we were supposed to be going home. So to come here and win in this way – a hard-fought game after a tough stretch – I couldn’t be happier, and prouder.”

Added Abercrombie: “You could see how much it meant to us at the end, and how much we wanted it. It’s absolutely huge to complete that turnaround and secure home court advantage. For us, for everyone in the organisation and for everyone back in New Zealand, I’m just so happy. There have been so many people reaching out to me the last couple of weeks, getting back on the Breakers bandwagon and enjoying what we’re doing and how we’re playing.”

The Breakers players celebrate their overtime victory over the Brisbane Bullets to wrap up the NBL regular season.

In many ways, this regular season finale was a typical ‘22-23 Breakers victory, achieved via rugged defence (they kept the Bullets to just 29 second-half points), resilience, grit and multiple contributions. Jarrell Brantley led the scoring with a game-high 19 points, but Abercrombie, Will McDowell-White (15 points, 8 rebounds, 9 assists and 2 steals), Izayah Le’afa (12 points) and Tom Vodanovich (10 points in as many minutes, and one massive defensive stop on Aron Baynes) all did their bit.

“The way we’ve come out and played this year, and been able to sustain the style we want and ride the highs and lows, we’ve learnt from last year,” added Abercrombie. “Nothing fazes us. We’ve had some curveballs thrown at us, but they’re nothing compared with what we’ve dealt with before. We’re a resilient organisation now, we can take punches and we’ve got a lot of very hungry, high-character players who buy into Mody’s vision and execute it really well.”

The Breakers will stay in Australia for the league awards (February 7 in Melbourne) and then return to prepare for the semifinals. Maor confirmed Brown should be good to go for that series.