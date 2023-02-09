Barry Brown Jr exudes 'swag factor' as NZ Breakers end five-year NBL playoff absence

Breakers star is honoured for his game-changing contributions off the bench in 2022-23.

Barry Brown Jr is a standout for the New Zealand Breakers in more ways than one ahead of their best-of-three Australian NBL semifinal series that gets under way on Sunday at Spark Arena.

On the surface, the 26-year-old Florida hooper and NBL’s recently crowned sixth man of the year is an outlier in a Breakers group that is for the most part businesslike, internally driven and much more about walking the walk than talking the talk.

In direct contrast to their exuberant, emotional and delightfully intense coach Mody Maor, the Breakers players are as a rule not the chest-thumping, trash-talking types that tend to pervade the modern game.

Players such as Tom Abercrombie, Will McDowell-White and Rob Loe go about their work with a minimum of fuss, imports Dererk Pardon and Jarrell Brantley tend to follow spectacular plays with a shrug of the shoulders and next-task mindset, Rayan Rupert is just too young to bring any ‘tude and even the hard-nosed Izayah Le’afa unfurls his big shot-making and steely defence with a subdued approach.

This is a team that plays with plenty of hustle and muscle, but doesn’t necessarily shout it from the rooftops.

And then there’s Brown, the 1.91-metre guard who wears his heart on his sleeve, loves a chat, both with rival players or opposition fans, and very much rides the emotional rollercoaster, whether he’s on court torching defenders off the dribble, or off it celebrating the success of his team-mates.

Brown has what they call swag. In spades. And this inner-confidence, and outward manifestation of it, might just be one of the crucial ingredients in his team adding to its four championships over the next few weeks as the NBL’s newly expanded playoffs unfold.

Steve Bell/Getty Images Barry Brown Jr has proven a colourful character during a successful debut season with the NZ Breakers in ‘22-23.

The Breakers have the experience, depth, steely defence and high-end scoring power to give this thing a real shake, but at some stage they are going to need to find the inner-belief and unshakeable resolve to stare down a tough moment or two to get there.

In this area, Brown will almost certainly be their spiritual leader. He leads the team in scoring (19.5ppg), despite coming off the bench for the majority of his 20-game regular season, and inevitably provides the offensive thrust at the back end of games. When it’s winning time, he backs himself to get his team over the line.

He also has his own theory about the “swag factor” and the Breakers.

“It’s important, but I think everyone shows it differently,” he tells Stuff. “It might not be smiling or talking trash. It might be Cam (Gliddon) hitting one shot and then coming right back and hitting a tough, contested shot, and not saying anything. That’s his swagger.

“Or Will making the right pass, right pass, and then a floater. He (McDowell-White) might not do the things I do, but that’s his swag. I think we all bring our own swag, our own personality to the game. And that’s what’s separated us and allowed us to enjoy the game of basketball. It’s not the coach’s way or the highway. We’re able to play our game and feel a little more free than where we’ve been in the past.”

Graham Denholm Barry Brown Jr and Dererk Pardon were the only Breakers players recognised at the NBL’s awards.

Brown further delved into the dynamic that drives these Breakers when he spoke about the near perfect fit between himself, Brantley and Pardon as an import trio who have ticked all the boxes.

“We’re able to talk honestly and openly with each other – kind of check each other, and call out each other’s s***. That’s the most important thing. You have to be comfortable enough, lose your ego enough, to allow people to talk to you that way.

“We have a good group of guys who allow each other to be checked – to have constructive criticism. We have guys who will accept it and then fix it, instead of guys where it’s just about them.”

Best import trio in the league?

A smile crosses Brown’s lips.

“I think we’re still proving it every day. But we don’t really care. Whoever says they’re the best, they can be the best trio. We all could care less. As long as we win, they can have the best trio ever, [winning is] all that matters and that’s why we’re good.”

Kelly Defina/Getty Images Barry Brown Jr has hushed a few opposing crowds already this season as the Breakers finished with an 18-10 record.

Speaking of winning, Brown shrugged off his awards success – he and Pardon were also named all-NBL second team on a night where the Breakers’ exploits were mostly overlooked – as a product of team success.

“Winning brings accolades, notoriety, but without winning none of that matters,” he said. “We’re a tight-knit group, and how we gel off the court helps us be more together on it.”

Providing Brown shakes off the hand injury that ruled him out of the final game of the regular season (he is hopeful of playing Sunday), the Breakers will be whole. It’s a situation that makes them dangerous opponents from here on.

“When you can give it your all and know we have more bodies able to come in with that same fire the last man just left with, it definitely helps Mody and helps us all, knowing the next guy has your back.”

Brown has loved his first stint in this part of the world. “I’ve learned a different way, and a different style. It’s been a great experience, and it’s allowed me to expand my game on court. I’m having a lot of fun. It’s all love off the court, and all business on it.”

The Breakers have a capacity of 8903 for Sunday’s semifinal opener, with over 6000 tickets sold by Thursday.