Kiwi Dontae Russo-Nance picked for global camp at NBA All-Star game

Dontae Russo-Nance, pictured playing in New Zealand in 2021, has continued his high school career at the Oak Hill Academy in the United States.

New Zealand teenager Dontae Russo-Nance has been selected as one of 40 top international prospects to compete in the Basketball Without Borders Global (BWB) Camp in Salt Lake City, which takes place during the famed NBA All-Star 2023 weekend.

The 18-year-old, who attended St Kentigern College in Auckland last year before announcing his enrolment at the prestigious Oak Hill Academy in the United States to continue the remainder of his high school career, is one of only two players from the southern hemisphere to be selected for this camp.

Russo-Nance played in the NBL for the Auckland Tuatara last season, and was named Youth Player of the Year. He was also selected as one of eight Kiwi athletes to attend the BWB Asia Camp which was held in Canberra last August.

This is the seventh edition of the BWB Global Camp, which sees top high-school-age campers from Africa, the Americas, Asia and Europe participate in a variety of activities under the guidance of both NBA Basketball Operations staff and NBA players attending NBA All-Star 2023.

The final day features a single-elimination tournament culminating with the championship game.

Many BWB Global campers have gone onto have a successful NBA career.

This includes current All-Stars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Thunder) and Lauri Markkanen (Utah Jazz), as well as Deandre Ayton (Phoenix Suns), RJ Barrett (New York Knicks), Josh Giddey (Oklahoma City Thunder), and Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets).