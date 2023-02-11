Anatomy of an NBL transformation: From tears to cheers, NZ Breakers turn it round in '22-23

Tom Abercrombie and the Breakers have gathered in tight and gone from the NBL outhouse to the penthouse in ‘23.

If the New Zealand Breakers success story of 2022-23 is not exactly knocking their socks off in Australia, well Mody Maor and his men do not give a hoot. By their own admission they’re heading into the NBL’s best-of-three semifinals on Sunday with a large chip on their shoulder, which is exactly how they like it.

Both Maor and skipper Tom Abercrombie – the hero from the regular season finale that clinched the Breakers’ No 2 spot, and their first home advantage semifinal since 2015 – referenced this mythical chip in the lead-in to Sunday’s series opener against the Tasmania JackJumpers. It was yet another sign that the coach’s pledge, before a ball had been even tossed up in anger this campaign, that he was going to reinstitute the values and virtues of the championship era had been genuine.

In so many ways, these are the good old Breakers again, and their stunning turnaround in this National Basketball League season is testimony to that. In 2021-22, the last of two straight years spent almost exclusively on the road because of the pandemic, the four-time champions from Auckland were spat out the back with an abysmal 5-23 record. It followed a ‘20-21 campaign that was little better, at 12-24. They were the worst of times, and sent the players and coaches to the edge of despair.

But it also proved a catalyst for change. Maor was brought in as head coach, the roster was refreshed and rebuilt, and the new head coach even started paying attention to what was being written in Stuff. A story reflecting on the club’s drift away from its core values resonated, as did an old line from former coach Andrej Lemanis admitting that it was only when he realised the club’s “New Zealandness” was a strength, and not a weakness, that they could truly reach their potential.

Maor has been as good as his word. He brought in tough, hard-nosed Kiwis such as Izayah Le’afa and Tom Vodanovich, re-engaged stalwarts Tom Abercrombie and Rob Loe, re-signed Swiss army knife Aussie Will McDowell-White, added a trio of gifted, and team-first, imports in Jarrell Brantley, Barry Brown Jr and Dererk Pardon and charged them all with playing the blue-collar hoops that was a trademark of the Breakers while they were collecting four championships in five years.

The upshot of this “back-to-the-future” approach has been astounding. The Breakers went 18-10 over the regular season to finish just one win behind minor premiers the Kings, and were an astonishing 11-3 on the road. It was almost as if those two years of travelling torture had immunised them from the disadvantages of being away from home. They even shook off a four-game losing skid late that threatened to derail their campaign to finish as the hottest team in the league with five victories on the bounce.

NZ Breakers Breakers coach soaks up the significance of the win over Melbourne that seals a post-season NBL spot.

But they’re still a Kiwi team in an Aussie league, so the buzz around their turnaround has been muted. At last Tuesday’s league awards they won just one individual gong (Brown as sixth man) and their best, and most consistent, player (import Jarrell Brantley) did not even make either of the all-NBL selections (Brown and Pardon were second-teamers). Maor was snubbed for coach of the year despite overseeing one of the biggest transformations in league history.

The coach was asked about whether he felt an “underdog mentality” despite being the higher seed heading into the semis – their first playoff appearance in five years as they chase a first title since 2015.

“Whatever I feel has nothing to do with the awards,” he reflected. ”Individual awards are for the media; basketball awards are championships. That’s where our focus is. That’s what we care about. Do I feel we’re an underdog? I don’t think so. We believe in who we are and how we do things. Is there a chip on our shoulder? Yeah, for sure.”

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images It meant a lot to the Breakers when they squeezed out victory in Brisbane to seal home advantage for the semis.

A chip as they chase a chip (championship). Perfect.

Maor: “This chip is there because we’re competitors. It’s the people we brought in, and way we view competing. Give me any excuse you want and I’ll add it to the chips.Travel? Yeah, come to the chip bag. Schedule? Come to the chip bag. Awards? Come. Whatever you want, I can fuel it, but it’s kinda there anyway. It’s how we do things.”

Abercrombie, whose influence appears to have stepped up at the business end, reiterated his coach’s view.

“Mody and the staff have done an excellent job of recruiting like-minded people. People who have all got a chip on their shoulder and something to prove, and that collective thought has really egged us on. Everyone has brought into the style and there’s been a great chemistry from day one. When you get that buy-in and chemistry, it’s usually a pretty good sign.”

One Breakers insider had a theory on this great turnaround. “We’ll all got PhDs in adversity,” was how they described the previous two years. So this year when tough stuff cropped up, like travel and scheduling snafus, it’s water off the proverbial duck’s. “Unusual has become our norm,” they add in a direct nod to that 11-3 road record.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Tom Abercrombie: ‘Mody has done an excellent job of recruiting like-minded people with a chip on their shoulder.’

“A lot of stuff happens throughout a season, and there’s adversity all over the shop. We’ve had our fair share this year, but we’re a pretty resilient bunch – tough-minded guys who are willing to fight through anything.”

Loe, becoming a valuable piece off the bench, reckons there’s an element of the Tall Blacks in these Breakers. “We’ve brought in Kiwis who will do anything for the team. That’s what the Tall Blacks have always been about. I think bringing that culture in, our imports are great, our Aussies are great, and we’ve all bought in to this culture where we’d do anything for each other. It’s awesome to be part of a team like that.”

Maor has a simple answer to the key to his rejuvenated roster. “High quality humans,” he says. “Culture doesn’t come from one person … it works because we brought really good people into the building. Yeah, I can f*** it up. I can ruin the culture. But I can’t make it right if I don’t have the right people.”

Stuff then reminds Maor of his “Kiwi identity” pledge. He smiles, and reflects on “a lot of work” done to make it a reality.

“That last home game, around the floods, it was a complicated weekend in Auckland, and to have 6500 people come to Spark gave me the feeling they feel that way too. The people feel the Breakers do things in a way that resonates with them. That’s the Kiwi way of doing things. And it means the world.”

NBL semifinal (best of 3): NZ Breakers v Tasmania JackJumpers

Game 1: Sunday, Spark Arena, Auckland, 6pm. Game 2: Thursday Feb 16, MyState Bank Arena, Hobart, 9.30pm. Game 3 (if req): Spark Arena, Auckland, Sunday Feb 23, 4pm.

Regular season results:

Oct 7: Breakers 71, JackJumpers 65, Spark Arena

Oct 30: Breakers 94, JackJumpers 62, Spark Arena

Nov 18: Breakers 84, JackJumpers 76, Launceston

Dec 26: JackJumpers 93, Breakers 82, Hobart