Family, faith and fulfilling destiny: Jarrell Brantley fuelled to deliver for NZ Breakers

Jarrell Brantley has done it all for the Breakers in 2022-23, and now he’s looking to put the icing on the cake with a title.

A less dignified individual might have fired up at a snub like Jarrell Brantley endured at the NBL’s awards in Melbourne at the start of playoffs week. The Breakers’ most complete player was ghosted at the league’s celebration of excellence, and if it bothers him he’s doing a heck of a job disguising it.

Just days from the Breakers’ return to post-season NBL hoops when they open their best-of-three semifinal series against the Tamania JackJumpers at Spark Arena on Sunday (6pm tip, in a house that will be bulging at the seams), you ask Brantley about the outrageous oversight. Anyone who knows anything about hoops recognises this 27-year-old from South Carolina as one of the class acts of the league, yet there was no room for him in either of the two all-NBL selections (fellow Breakers Barry Brown Jr and Dererk Pardon were both second-teamers), or even as a finalist in any award category.

Brantley is as good as it gets in this league. Immensely strong, with a deft touch when required, the 1.96-metre powerhouse can hurt you from inside, outside, and all points in between. He averaged 16.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the second-ranked Kiwi club, shot 49% from the floor, 40 from beyond the arc and 81 from the line. Short of mopping the floor, there was not much else he could have done for his side, yet he remained unselfish throughout, picking his moments to dominate, and at others happy to let team-mates have their shine.

It’s baffling to think the league’s anointed pundits did not see this, yet he’s clearly not bothered by the slight. In many ways there’s a higher purpose to Brantley that almost lifts him above something as trivial as an awards snub, and at the same time fits the rejuvenated New Zealand Breakers to a tee.

This is a man, remember, who has played 41 times in the NBA, and believes inwardly he is on a journey back to that plateau, And appears content for that process to play out at a pace of its own accord.

“You can use that stuff. It’s a part of it,” he tells Stuff of any motivation that might fuel his playoff performance. “The other part is I don’t play for men. I don't play for what men think is right. I play for different reasons. Who picks those awards? The coaches, other teams’ players. Who brought me here? Coach Mody [Maor]. If you ask Mody or Tom Abercrombie I think they pick me. As long as my team-mates and coach have my back, I’m fine.”

Breakers The American power forward is a new addition to the Breakers lineup for 2022-23.

Brantley is what you might call in fine fettle, with a game to match. He’s adamant he’s on an improvement arc that has a way to go yet.

“Every day I step on court I’m trying to get 1% better,” he says. “I didn’t come here wanting to win awards. Six months ago I was playing for Charlotte’s G League team, then in Puerto Rico, then I did a bunch of NBA workouts, then I went to Summer League. I’ve been on a steady incline. I’ve been cutting fat every day for the last year and will be in my best form sooner or later. It’s not about the NBL – it’s about Jarrell Brantley for me.”

Ad his family. Part of the deal with getting a player of this calibre to New Zealand was meeting his needs. So his brother Jamaal has been a Breakers practice player all season, and wife Alicia and cute-as-a-button daughter Gabriella were also out for a decent chunk of time.

Steve Bell/Getty Images Jarrell Brantley hopes to lead the Breakers past Rashard Kelly and the JackJumpers in their NBL semifinal series.

“It was special for the organisation to [do that] and it made it a little easier for me to come here,” he says. “Being able to play, having family around, coming home to them and you add in the place that New Zealand is, the water, the environment, the people … it made it a safe space for me, and rejuvenated me in a lot of ways.”

Just as important has been the chance to reconnect with his older brother who Stuff can reveal will stay on and play for the Auckland Tuatara in the Kiwi NBL.

“I left home at 16-17 to start this basketball journey, my brother did the same, so we’ve been chasing this grind for a while. Just to be in the same atmosphere every day, pick each other’s brain about basketball, and just to chill with each other has been special. It’s important for our family … my mum has put so much into this, my sister, my dad. It’s just dope for us to be together.”

Brantley has touched the heights of the NBA, and is a fair chance to return. Maybe once his Breakers commitments wind up, or maybe next season. Or the one after.

“Right now I gotta be where I’m at. I’ve got to be int he present. The only thing on my mind is winning, and helping this organisation and coach Mody with the one goal we’re all here for.

“I think we’re clean. We dealt with a little bit of adversity in the middle of the year, and bounced back. You look at the guys, the character and personality we have, it’s a special group. Then you add the skillset and we have something special.”

ESPN Both camps reflect on the NZ Breakers’ upset of the No 1 Sydney Kings.

As for the NBA, let’s just say Brantley feels a guiding force.

“Those are things already written in the stars,” he says. “I will be where I’m supposed to be. I would love to be in that situation, and I know that time will come. But I also want to embrace the people I'm around daily, and that’s where my focus is.”

You wonder whether there could be a year two? This is the best import trio in the league, and Maor would have them all back in a heartbeat.

He smiles. “Any time you’ve got a coach like Mody, a guy who really believes in you, who does a good job visualising and presenting what he wants to see, it’s easy for sure to see that route. You never know. Things have to pan out – they have to make sense. But the task is right now, and that’s to win on Sunday.”

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images With a deft shooting touch and immense power, Jarrell Brantley can hurt you from inside or out on the basketball court.

With a full house on the cards for the Breakers’ first playoff appearance in five years, and their tilt at a first title since 2015, the Brantley mindset is locked in.

“These are the things I pray for, to be in these situations, with these opportunities. On top of that there’s the culture and history behind this club. It’s definitely a dope atmosphere, and when you think about the players and fans both understanding that, special things can happen, for sure.”

NBL semifinals: NZ Breakers v Tasmania JackJumpers

Game 1: Sunday, Spark Arena, Auckland, 6pm. Game 2: Thursday Feb 16, MyState Bank Arena, Hobart, 9.30pm. Game 3 (if req): Spark Arena, Auckland, Sunday Feb 23, 4pm.

3 big matchups

Barry Brown Jr v Milton Doyle

The battle between the high-scoring import guards could be decisive. Brown is the Breakers’ closer and Doyle has been a steely presence for the JJs throughout.

Jarrell Brantley v Rashard Kelly

The power men of their teams will look to dominate inside, yet both are capable of deft touches around the floor.

Tom Abercrombie v Jack McVeigh

The veteran Abercrombie has been growing in influence, but Jack ‘McTrey’ will have to be watched with his high energy and ability to knock down the 3-ball.