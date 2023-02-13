NZ Breakers keeping it real as they eye potential NBL semifinal pitfall in Tasmania

Big games from Dererk Pardon and Will McDowell-White were too much for Tasmania.

There was a reason that Breakers coach Mody Maor had his grumpy face on in the wake of Sunday's NBL semifinal series-opening 20-point thumping of the Tasmania JackJumpers at Spark Arena.

By rights he should have been joyous, or at least quietly content. His team had romped to an 88-68 victory over last year’s grand finalists (in year one of their existence), never trailed in a game they took by the scruff of the neck from the off, and dominated pretty much all the key statistical categories, except turnovers.

All of this despite an off night from star power forward Jarrell Brantley, who went 2-for-12 from the floor and 1-of-7 from beyond the arc, and a subdued effort from dynamic guard, and the league’s sixth man of the year, Barry Brown Jr (11 points on just four shots) who was clearly still feeling that left hand injury.

But Maor is a realist, verging on a pessimist. He will know that in last season’s semifinal series against Melbourne United Tasmania dropped the road opener 74-63, only to bounce back and win the next two (including the decider at John Cain Arena) to earn a grand final matchup against Sydney.

These guys are nothing if not fighters.

And the Breakers coach will also have read the history of his own club. In both 2011 and ‘12, en route to their first two championships, they lost their semifinal openers at home, but bounced back to win both series, against Perth and Townsville respectively, with consecutive victories, including massive game 2 upsets on the road.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Breakers guard Will McDowell-White was a handful for the JackJumpers to deal with in Sunday’s semifinal opener.

In other words, this series still has some life in it, and Maor was as aware as anyone of the need to retain focus, concentration and respect as they flew out early Monday (to beat the airport shutdown) for Tasmania, via Melbourne.

“The scoresheet means nothing,” said Maor when asked about concerns his players might rest on their laurels. “We look at film, analyse what’s important, we improve what we can improve, we recover and we come back to be ourselves and compete in a gym that last time we were there we lost badly.”

The Breakers have now won six on the bounce after recording their first playoff win since 2016 in their first post-season appearance since 2018. Remember, they went 5-23 last season. And they are doing it in a consistent manner – playing lockdown, physical defence and accompanying it with a balanced offence.

The Kiwi club had 11 players on the scoresheet on Sunday, led by Dererk Pardon’s 15 points and 9 boards, 13 points, 6 rebounds and 7 assists from Will McDowell-White, 11 from Brown and 10 from French teen Rayan Rupert.

But others chipped in. Tom Abercrombie had 8 points on 6 shots and a plus/minus of +22, Cam Gliddon knocked in two big third-quarter triples, Izayah Le’afa and Rob Loe added a couple of timely buckets apiece and even Brantley, for all his shooting woes, still had 5 boards, 3 dimes and was +21 in his 33:57 on court.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Barry Brown Jr enjoyed the Breakers’ convincing victory in game 1 of their NBL semifinal series at Spark.

The Kiwi club were also impressively efficient, shooting 54% overall and a creditable 43 (9 of 21) from beyond the arc.

Maor highlighted defence as the key aspect of the win – the Jackies shot 34% from the floor and 25 from deep – tabbed the performance “solid” and said the 16 turnovers were his chief concern.

But his joy was decidedly muted. “They have a phenomenal coach, they’re a great team and they’ve been here before. Very simple things win playoff games – defensive rebounding, transition defence and not fouling.”

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Rayan Rupert Ryan chimed in with 10 points and 5 boards for the Breakers in their return to playoff hoops.

The privileged position, given the travails of the previous two seasons, was also not lost on McDowell-White. “It kind of makes going through everything worth it. Coming to play with Mody in his first year (as head coach) took a lot of convincing,” he said with a smile “It just makes everything worth it.”

McDowell-White also hailed Pardon’s impact at both end of the floor. “Probably the most reliable guy in the league, the way he plays, how quick he is with his feet, good hands ... he makes the game easy for me. All I have to do is make the right decisions which I didn’t sometimes. But we’ll work on that.”

The Breakers were due to arrive in Tasmania late on Monday. Game two tips at 9.30pm (NZT) on Thursday at MyState Bank Arena. The Kiwis are 4-1 against the Jackies this season, but lost their only game in Hobart 93-82 on December 26.