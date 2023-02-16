NBL semifinals: Mody Maor says NZ Breakers locked in to 'overcome their Hobart demons'

Derek Pardon goes against Will Magnay in the Breakers’ last matchup against the JackJumpers at MyState Bank Arena.

Not quite Disneyland, but for Breakers coach Mody Maor the venue of Thursday night’s NBL semifinal closeout game against the Tasmania JackJumpers could morph from a spot that gives him PTSD to the happiest place on earth.

That's the scenario facing Maor and his Breakers when they run out against the JackJumpers in game 2 of their semifinal series (tip 9.30pm NZT), needing a win to advance to their first grand final since 2016 after Sunday’s decisive 88-68 victory in the opener.

But that was at Spark in downtown Auckland. This one is at MyState Bank Arena on the fringes of Hobart, which was the Breakers’ designated “home” venue for much of their two gruelling years spent on the road in Australia over the 2020-21 and ‘21-22 seasons.

The Breakers went 12-24 and 5-23 over those two campaigns, and did not have the best of times at MyState where they played most of their games behind closed doors. Last season they played 12 games there and won only one. They have lost their last 10 outings there and have dropped all four against the JJs at their home fortress (they did beat them in Launceston earlier this campaign).

Little wonder Maor declared he had a “feeling of PTSD” when he walked in there on Boxing Day for a fourth and final matchup against the Jackies for the regular season – the home team, not surprisingly, securing their only victory of the campaign over the Kiwi outfit, 93-82.

“This is the place that was our pseudo home in the past two seasons, so it’s a place I don’t like,” said the first-year Breakers head coach who has transformed the team from chumps to champs. “It’s a place we don’t like to be in ... that’s the memories this place brings. Other than that, it’s a nice place to play a good competitive game with nice engaged fans, but nothing more than that.”

NZ Breakers Breakers coach soaks up the significance of the win over Melbourne that seals a post-season NBL spot.

Later the intense, at times extrovert Israeli clarified his feelings over an arena that the Breakers from the previous two years had come to despise.

”This has been a nice circle to close back,” he said on a game-day call to Kiwi media. “We had a week at the Quest Hotel in Melbourne (where the Breakers stayed for long stretches of the Covid years) last week, and now we get to be in Tasmania. These are probably the two sites of PTSD.

“But we’ve all said now is the happiest I’ve ever been in this place (at the Quest and in Tasmania). I’ll take that as a good sign. Overcoming your demons is fun, these challenges are great, and we’ve got a great group of people who look forward to overcoming them. I’m feeling OK with it all.”

Maor confirmed he had a fit squad heading into game 2, and that Barry Brown Jr’s left hand, which he had heavily strapped in the series opener, was “getting better and better”.

He shrugged off the burden of expectation and of history – teams that have won game 1 of best-of-3 series have an 85% success rate over the last 20 years – and said the only stat he was paying attention to was that theJackJumpers were one of only six teams that had recovered from dropping the opener, when they rolled Melbourne United after also losing the first game on the road in the equivalent series last season.

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images Mody Maor on MyState Bank Arena: ‘It’s a place we don’t like to be in ... that’s the memories this place brings.’

”I come to every game with the appropriate level of fear,” he said. “This is the playoffs, we’re playing a very good team who does things well. There’s a reason they’re here and there’s also a reason we’re here. Their style of play is pretty straightforward: I’m sure they’re going to double down on the things that make them who thy are – their full-court press, their intensity, their defence. The same challenges we needed to meet in game 1 are the ones we’re going to need to meet in game 2.”

Maor said the last-minute dash out of Auckland in the early hours of Monday, just hours after walking off court at Spark, had had an impact on his group who were worried about family and friends in the face of the oncoming storm.

But they had quickly refocused their energies on the task at hand.

“It’s been the same mantra we’ve had from day one: circumstances are what they are,” he said. “There are always going to be challenges – this is the nature of being a New Zealand team in the [Australian] NBL. We relish those challenges and we overcome them. We keep our focus on the things we can control. The guys did incredible work in the two practices building up, and we’re ready to go.”

The Breakers last played in a grand final in 2016 when they were pipped 2-1 by the Perth Wildcats. The No 1-ranked Sydney Kings are 1-0 up in their semifinal series against the Cairns Taipans after winning Wednesday’s opener 95-87.