NZ Breakers skipper Tom Abercrombie on his sixth grand final: 'Our culture has carried us through'

The Breakers coach celebrated with all the people that mattered at Spark on Sunday.

Breakers skipper Tom Abercrombie had a hunch on his very first day with this new-look squad assembled under rookie head coach Mody Maor that something special was in the brewing.

When you’ve played the game as long as the 35-year-old Abercrombie has – he is wrapping up his 15th season with his home-town Australian NBL club – you learn to trust your instincts. And Abercrombie’s were positively buzzing when he joined new imports Jarrell Brantley, Barry Brown Jr and Dererk Pardon, fresh signings Izayah Le’afa, Tom Vodanovich, Cam Gliddon and Rayan Rupert and returnees Rob Loe and Will McDowell-White in the gym at Atlas Place.

Sure enough, Abercrombie is through to his, and the club’s, sixth Australian NBL grand final where they will take a tilt at a fifth championship when they go up against reigning champions the Sydney Kings in a best-of-five series that tips off at Quodos Bank Arena on March 3.

Abercrombie and the Breakers wrapped up their first semifinal series since 2018’s 2-0 loss to Melbourne at Spark Arena on Sunday night when they outlasted the Tasmania JackJumerps 92-77 in the deciding game. Behind an explosive 32 points from Brown, and a trademark smothering defensive effort, the Kiwi club completed an incredible transformation from the 5-23 team that struggled through the eternal road trip of the 2021-22 season.

Abercrombie had 4 points, 3 boards and a pair of assists in 25 minutes split between his usual small forward role and filling in at the power forward spot. Not gaudy numbers, but his defence on JackJumpers star Milton Doyle (2 of 10 for just 12 points) was a major factor in the Breakers’ success.

Afterwards he was asked to compare this group with the 2010-13 champion Breakers, the 2014-15 title winners and the ‘15-16 beaten grand finalists who had all also made it through to the final stage of this exacting club league.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Tom Abercrombie and the Breakers got past the challenge of the JackJumpers in their NBl semifinal series.

“The game has changed a lot in seven years, and this is obviously as good a team as we’ve ever had,” he reflected. “But that means nothing going into the finals. It’s a battle in itself once you get into a finals series.

“And I haven’t been in a best-of-five finals series either (brought in for the 2017-18 season). All the series I’ve played have been best of three. Best of five s a different animal. You’ve already got tactical battles and back and forths in a best of three – I’m sure in a best of five it gets taken to another level.

“As it was before, the backbone of this team, our identity and our culture is a really strong point. It’s something that has carried us through the tough times this year. I’m just very excited to be back on that stage and get a chance to represent this club in a finals series again. It’s a really cool moment to come full circle.

“The last couple years I never thought we’d be back in this position, so you don’t take it for granted. I’m going to enjoy this moment and go out and have fun.”

Abercrombie was then asked to extrapolate on that spirit and culture that was the backbone of this team.

“Just the people, I think,” he replied. “Culture is not something you can wave a magic wand and create. You put the pieces in place and those pieces are people. Mody and his staff have done a terrific job of putting good people in pace.

Masanori Udagawa/Getty Images The Breakers celebrated with their big crowd at Spark as they made it through to a sixth NBL grand final.

“Even when you do that it doesn’t necessarily all work out. But the chemistry from day one of the pre-season ... it was like a team that had played together for a very long time. Despite having such a huge turnover of new people coming in, it was like we were friends already on day one. There was a really good vibe in the group, and that’s carried on all the way.”

It was a vibe, too, that wasn’t all cuddles and high fives, Abercrombie explained.

“We challenge each other. We’re a fiery group. There have been plenty of blowups. But it’s all part of the process and it comes back to good people all wanting the same thing, with their hearts all in the right place. When we’ve been challenged, we’ve responded, and there’s going to be more challenges in the next couple of weeks. We’re ready for it.”

Former Breakers owner Paul Blackwell, meanwhile, admitted his emotions were still running high in the wake of another semifinal victory, even though he had now passed control of the club on to the American consortium headed by Matt Walsh.

“After what they’ve been through the last two years, they’ve come through some real adversity, I’m just thrilled,” Blackwell, who transformed the club under his ownership, told the Breakers media team. “To see the big crowd here tonight just loving it ... it’s a wonderful occasion.

“For me now, I’m a fan of the Breakers, and it was exciting and intense. But when you’re in there as owner, it’s a whole different set of emotions and you don’t enjoy it as much. I really loved this.

”The brand continues, and the Breakers, who we’ve sweated blood for, continues and the guys who have taken it to this level, I’m just thrilled for them and overjoyed for the team who have worked so hard.”

NBL Grand Final: Sydney Kings v NZ Breakers (NZT): Game 1: Friday March 3, Qudos Bank Arena, 9:30pm. Game 2: Sunday March 5, Spark Arena, 6pm. Game 3: Friday March 10, Qudos Bank Arena, 9:30pm. Game 4 (if required): Sunday March 12, Spark Arena, 6pm. Game 5 (if req): Wednesday March 15, Qudos Bank Arena, 9:30pm.