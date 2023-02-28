Respect, resolve on show as NZ Breakers and Sydney Kings focus on the basketball

Breakers coach, Mody Maor is hoping to point the way to the promised land for his team in his first year as boss.

Chase Buford is clearly done prodding the Breakers. And even Mody Maor, who doesn’t mind a decent retort in the heat of battle, has kept things decidedly seemly ahead of Friday’s much-anticipated opening game of the NBL's grand final for 2022-23.

Perhaps it’s that both coaches understand the folly of poking the bear so close to such an important matchup; perhaps it’s that they really have come to appreciate each other’s strengths. Whatever the reason, mutual respect has formed a healthy backdrop to Kings-Breakers I at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on Friday night (9.30pm tip NZT).

The trans-Tasman clubs – universally lauded as the best two outfits in the league this season – match up in a best-of-five series to decide the league’s champion. Game 2 will follow quickly, back in Auckland on Sunday at what should be a sold-out Spark Arena. The Breakers are chasing a fifth title in their 20-year history and the Kings a fourth in their own longer stretch which goes back to 1988.

Both are damn fine basketball teams. That much has been clear in ‘22-23 as the Breakers have left their nightmare 5-23 campaign of the year previous in their Maor-sprinkled magic dust, and the Kings have followed up their title-winning exploits of that season with something just as impressive.

In so many ways it’s indomitable force meets immovable object. The Kings are the masters of pace, space and flowing offence. They move the ball, attack off the dribble and rattle up the points. They like to get up and down quick, and back themselves to win in a track meet.

The grit-n-grind Breakers are a different kettle of fish. They can play some offence too, when things are flowing, but they hang their hat on defence. They prefer it slow and deliberate. They like to get up and in and bump you from where you’re going. They’ll put you in the proverbial headlock and squeeze till you submit.

NZ BREAKERS The Breakers coach celebrated with all the people that mattered at Spark on Sunday.

“We’re playing the best team in the league. They have been the best team all year,” Maor told Stuff ahead of Wednesday’s departure for Sydney. “They’re the defending champions. It’s the biggest budget, it’s the biggest whatever you want. It’s the MVP, the first team all-NBL point guard ... there's no secrets there.”

What there is is respect. Or, as he told the NBL’s finals podcast, “appropriate fear”.

“What doesn’t concern me?” responded Maor when asked about his opponent. “The term appropriate fear is something I approach every opponent with. It’s the grand final, you’re supposed to play a great team, and they’re definitely a great team. They’ve been there before, and they’ve been the best team all season. They have very straightforward characteristics ... you know exactly what you’re going to face from a pace standpoint, and an offensive standpoint.”

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images Derek Pardon of the Breakers tangles with Jordan Hunter of the Kings in a typically feisty regular season matchup.

In league MVP Xavier Cooks the Kings will have the best offensive player of the series (though Barry Brown Jr might give it a lick), in that all-NBL point guard Derrick Walton Jr they will have the most complete point guard and in Dejan Vasiljevic the most dangerous long-range bomber.

But the Breakers have their own edges. Brown, Jarrell Brantley and Dererk Pardon are unmatched as an import trio, Will McDowell-White is a growing force capable of erupting on the big stage and Rayan Rupert is a potential X-factor with his length, youth and athleticism. And that Breakers defence is going to take the Kings to some places they don’t want to go to.

“From a basketball standpoint it starts on the defensive end with us,” Maor told the NBL. “We compete at a high level, our guys give it everything they have got every moment they’re on the floor, and the level of execution is pretty good. We execute our schemes pretty well, and we have the ability to adjust within game.”

Buford was certainly not firing any bullets when he followed Maor on the same NBL podcast.

“Playing Cairns was the perfect predecessor to playing New Zealand,” he said. “They’re going to do a lot of the same things. They're going to get up in you, frustrate you, and we have to be able to handle that and be ready for anything that’s thrown at us,” he said.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Sydney Kings star Xavier Cooks will be a key figure in the NBL’s grand final series starting on Friday.

In terms of the physicality coming, he added: ”We’re going to have to embrace that and enjoy it, and when people want to be aggressive and get up in you like that, there’s going to be some space behind. If we can exploit that, maybe we’ll have some success.

Buford kick-started a little controversy after his team’s final visit to Auckland (an 88-81 victory on December 8) when he said “it felt like we were playing the All Blacks out there” and that a 21-8 foul count that day in his team’s favour “could have been double”.

Since then he hasn’t added any fuel to that fire, but Maor responded after clinching the grand final spot when he said he took any comparison to the All Blacks as “a badge of honour”.

Later he told Stuff: “I had no problems with the fouls called against us. But even if were playing rugby I would have gotten more than four foul calls our way,” he said of the 13-4 halftime count that day. “The problem was with the fouls that did not get called equally on the other side.”

Two excellent teams. Two quality coaches. All that’s needed now is three fair referees, and we should have ourselves a heck of a series.