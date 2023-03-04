Will McDowell-White leads NZ Breakers to upset over Sydney Kings in NBL grand final opener

Will McDowell-White goes on the attack for the Breakers in Friday night’s game 1 of the NBL grand final in Sydney.

At Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney: NBL grand final, game 1: NZ Breakers 95 (Will McDowell-White 19, Barry Brown Jr 19, Jarrell Brantley 16), Sydney Kings 87 (Justin Simon 18, Jordie Hunter 15, Derrick Walton Jr 12, Dejan Vasiljevic 11). 1Q: 30-23; Ht: 54-43; 3Q: 76-70.

Where there's a will there’s a way. And where there’s a Will McDowell-White there is a 1-0 lead in the Australian NBL’s championship series.

It was first blood to McDowell-White and the New Zealand Breakers in Sydney on Friday night as Mody Maor’s Kiwi club upset the Sydney Kings 95-87 in the opening game of the Australian National Basketball League’s grand final series in front of 13,145 fans.

The Aussie point guard, whom they are all seemingly lining up to sign for next season, led the way for the Breakers with an all-but triple double of 19 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists as the Auckland-based club opened the best-of-five series with the all-important first victory on the road heading to Spark on Sunday for game 2.

McDowell-White, the son of AFL great Darryl White who only returned for a third season with the Breakers because of his strong relationship with Maor, stepped up massively in the grand final opener after having a relatively quiet semifinal series against Tasmania.

But there’s a reason his home-town Brisbane Bullets, the deep-pocketed Perth Wildcats and well-resourced South East Melbourne Phoenix are all in the market for free-agent-to-be McDowell-White. The Queenslander shone on the big stage as he knocked down 6 of 11 shots, all 6 free-throws attempted and added a pair of steals to a brilliant night’s work.

Matt King/Getty Images Breakers guard Barry Brown Jr dropped 19 points off the bench as the Kiwi club opened the NBL grand final in style.

Barry Brown JR chipped in with a feisty 19 points (on 7-of-20 shooting), 4 boards and 2 steals in 21 minutes off the bench and club MVP Jarrell Brantley also left his imprint on this opening game of the series with 16 points, 7 rebounds, 2 dimes and a pair of steals for the Kiwi club. Big man Dererk Pardon added 9 points and Tom Abercrombie and Rob Loe 7 apiece for the victors.

But it was the defence of Maor’s team that won them the opener, as they held the offensive juggernaut that is the Kings to the 80s, at a 44% clip from the floor and just 31 from beyond the arc. They also stuck to their scout superbly to shackle most of the home threats.

Import forward Justin Simon paced the Kings with 19 points (8/11 FG) and 6 boards, while Jordie Hunter added an electric 15 points (in 16 minutes) off the pine. Most importantly the league-best Breakers defence kept league MVP Xavier Cooks to just 8 points on 2-of-10 shooting, while all-NBL point guard Derrick Walton Jr managed just 12 points and 6 assists.

“We knew we were one of the best defensive teams in the league, and it was just going back to how we do things,” said McDowell-White afterwards. “To hold them to 87 when they average close to 100, it was good defence by the boys.”

McDowell-White also had no doubt that a short-turnaround game 2 would not rattle his team now that they had grabbed the initiative.

“We’ve had these kind of challenges before. It’s nothing new to us, so we’ll just ice down and get ready for Sunday,” he said

The Breakers came out sharp and made much of the early running, leading 30-23 at the end of the opening stanza after knocking down four of six triples and 9 of 17 shots overall and then by 11 (54-43) at the halftime break, behind 12 points and 6 dimes from McDowell-White and 10 points from Brantley. The Kings had a lot to thank Simon’s 13 first-half points for as they battled to stay in the contest.

But the Sydneysiders made their move in the third period, finding just enough offensive fluency to get the margin down to single-figures (76-70) at the final break, with the visitors needing to steady to convert an all-the way victory.

That they did, as Brown unleashed his array of offensive skills off the dribble to pour in 13 of the Breakers’ 19 final-quarter points and enable the New Zealanders to cruise to victory with enough of a cushion to always feel comfortable.