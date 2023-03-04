Sydney Kings coach blasts his 's..t' team after NBL grand final defeat to NZ Breakers

Sydney Kings coach Chase Buford was not beating around the bush when it came to his team’s performance in their National Basketball League grand final-opening defeat to the New Zealand Breakers on Friday night.

Mody Maor’s dialled-in Breakers stunned the defending champions and minor premiers with a 95-87 victory in front of over 13,000 fans at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney to grab the initiative in the best-of-five series with the all-important road result. Game two is at a sold-out Spark Arena in Auckland on Sunday, with both teams crossing the Tasman on Saturday.

“We’re just playing like s**t,” said Buford to succinctly sum up a game where the Kiwi club controlled the pace and applied the defensive squeeze on the normally free-scoring Kings. “It’s been two months now and we haven’t really played good basketball. Our best basketball this year was played a long time ago and we haven’t been able to find that for 40 minutes in two months-plus.

“We’re going to have to find that quickly in the next 36 hours.”

The Breakers were impressive in this series opener, effectively claiming home court advantage with the result. The problem is in four games this season between these two quality outfits, the road team has won every contest. If the Breakers can snap that streak on Sunday they will have taken a giant stride to a fifth NBL championships, and a stunning chumps-to-champs turnaround.

Maor’s men dug in on defence to keep the Kings well below their league-best 95 points a game, the Sydneysiders shooting 44% overall and just 31 from beyond the arc. The Breakers were plus-four in 3-pointers made, won the rebound battle 45-39, had eight steals to one and won second-chance points 18-8 and fast-break points 10-4.

Matt King/Getty Images Breakers big man Jarrell Brantley takes it to the Sydney Kings in game one of the NBL grand final series.

Translation: the Kiwi outfit won the hustle categories and played this game on their terms.

“Credit to New Zealand – in the first half they made a bunch of shots and really kept us at arm’s distance, and every time we tried to threaten a run in the second half they seemed to have an answer for us,” added Buford. “We’ll go back and look to correct some things, especially on the offensive end. We just got so pushed out and so stagnant at times, it was hard to get anything going.”

Buford has his issues, too. Star import Derrick Walton Jr (12 points, 6 assists, 4 turnovers) finished the game on the bench with a mixture of cramp and an upper leg injury. “Not confident but hopeful,” was the coach’s prognosis of his point guard playing in game 2.

Kings forward and league MVP Xavier Cooks, who was harassed into a 2-of-10 shooting night (8 points) by Maor’s brilliant defensive schemes, was also carrying an injury, Buford confirmed. “He’s got to play better, for sure. He was carrying some stuff tonight, and hopefully he’ll find a way to get healthier by Sunday.”

On the other side of the coin, the Breakers are in good shape. They were led by a standout performance from Aussie point guard Will McDowell-White who had 19 points, 9 rebounds, 9 assists and a pair of assists to underline his status as the looming free-agent everyone wants for ‘23-24.

Matt King/Getty Images Sydney Kings star Derrick Walton Jr goes down with an injury in Friday's grand final opener at Qudos Bank Arena.

The dynamic Barry Brown poured in 13 of his 19 points in the final term to confirm his reputation as the best finisher in the league, while the granite-like Jarrell Brantley not only played his part in locking down Cooks, but chipped in 16 points (including three big triples) and 7 rebounds, and probably only got a fraction of the foul calls he should have.

“He competed at a high level, and gave it everything he’s got,” said Maor of his power forward and club MVP. “He deserved a few more calls at the rim – there was a lot of contact there. He’s a physical guy and sometimes with guys who are this big the whistle doesn’t blow as much. He deserved those calls.”

Maor got big efforts right down his rotation. Rob Loe (7 points, 5 boards) provided that much-needed spark off the bench, as did Izayah Le’afa (5 points) with his smothering defence. Dererk Pardon (9 points on 3-of-5 shooting) battled hard inside, while Rayan Rupert and Tom Abercrombie did their bit with timely shots and active D.

Jenny Evans/Getty Images Sydney Kings owner Paul Smith, left, and investor, and former NBA star, Luc Longley react to Friday’s defeat.

Most importantly, the Breakers made it their kind of game, keeping the Kings’ shot attempts down and stopping their dangerous offensive weapons from finding a rhythm. They shut down multiple runs by the home team, never allowing them to truly climb back into a contest they trailed pretty much throughout.

“Controlling the pace is important when you play Sydney,” noted the Breakers coach. “It’s very hard to do. I felt we were solid there but still think we can be a lot better.

“They’re the best team in the league – they’re going to go on runs. We expect them to go on runs, and we need to respond. For us it’s always about going back to who we are, establishing the way we play, doing things the right way that allows us to control the tempo.”

It's close to must-win for the Kings on Sunday at Spark where 9000 fans will pack a sold-out arena. An 0-2 deficit would be a mighty hole to climb out of. One-one would be a whole different ball game.