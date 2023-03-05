'We've done nothing': NZ Breakers brace for a Sydney Kings NBL grand final response

“We’ve done nothing.” “It’s no big deal”. The game faces replaced the happy dials almost as soon as Mody Maor’s New Zealand Breakers walked off the court in Sydney on Friday night, with a 1-0 lead in the NBL’s grand final series in their back pockets.

That’s because they know what’s coming on Sunday at a sold-out Spark Arena when the series resumes with the Breakers now in ownership of home court advantage. The Kings are the proverbial wounded beast and probably playing for their grand final lives. An 0-2 deficit is a deep, deep hole to climb out of in a best-of-five contest, and that raises the stakes significantly for the defending champions.

It’s why Maor and his key quarterback Will McDowell-White were so dialled in after Friday’s standout 95-87 victory which puts the Kiwi club in the box seat as they chase an incredible chumps-to-champs turnaround in 2022-23, and a fifth title for a club that hasn’t tasted playoff hoops in five years.

The Breakers were very good in Sydney on Friday night as they dictated tempo and applied the defensive squeeze to the normally free-scoring Kings. But they still had to stave off multiple runs from the home side who gave themselves chances late, but just could not get over the hump.

Now needs must. And despite being wounded, with stars Derrick Walton Jr and Xavier Cooks both having to play through the pain, and their ears probably still ringing from coach Chase Buford’s post-game rebuke that “we’re playing like s**t”, there can be little doubt that the Kings will come out swinging at Spark.

So when Stuff asked Maor in the wake of a polished performance, led by McDowell-White and Barry Brown Jr pouring in 19 points apiece, what his Breakers had just done in the series, the response was brilliantly underwhelming.

Matt King/Getty Images Breakers guard Will McDowell-White came close to a triple-double in the grand final opener in Sydney.

”We’ve done nothing,” shot back the Israeli coach. “My experience says you take it one game at a time, and ignore the result from game one. You learn what you need to learn, draw your conclusions, formalise your game-plan, and then you go to work.”

Avoiding complacency, noted Maor, was simply not an issue for his team. They understand the significance of what’s coming.

“It’s the first quarter ... it’s no big deal at all,” he said of the 1-0 lead. “We are generally speaking process oriented, and we care about how we do things. This is a tough group. I have a lot of faith in them. We know we can play a lot better than we did today.”

McDowell-White, whose near triple-double (19 points, 9 boards, 9 dimes) looks sure to spark a free-agent frenzy as multiple Aussie clubs clamour for his services next season, was similarly blinkered after close to a signature performance for the polished playmaker.

ESPN The focus quickly shifted to Sunday’s Spark matchup after the NBL grand final opener.

“Just know that they’re coming,” he told Stuff when asked what he took into game two. “They’re reigning champs, they didn’t get here for no reason. We know they’re coming hard and they’re going to try to steal one, just like we did today.”

It might be a case in this growing trans-Tasman rivalry of the first team to win at home wins the whole thing. So far they have battled four times in ‘22-23, and the road side has won every contest.

It’s why Maor was giving short shrift to suggestions that there were emotional connotations to this first grand final at Spark following the turbulence of the Covid seasons.

“We had 12 days to answer every question about reflecting on what the last two years were and what this means now. All I care about is the film session tomorrow when we land. Everything else is not important. I love our fans and being in Spark is amazing, but now it’s about the work.”

Matt King/Getty Images Barry Brown Jr guided the Breakers home with 13 points in the final quarter in Friday’s game against the Kings.

The work was top-notch on Friday. The Breakers kept Cooks to 8 points on 2-of-10 shooting. You don’t do that by chance. They had a plan, and they executed it brilliantly. Similar with Walton and Dejan Vasiljevic. They combined for 23 points, but those were manageable hauls.

“We compete on every possession. We give it everything we’ve got,” said Maor of a defence his team has hung its hat on all season. “We know how we want to defend every action. They’re a great team with great offensive players ... it’s going to require the best version of us to contain them and control the tempo in game two.”

McDowell-White said he sought the advice of his father (AFL legend Darryl White) ahead of his first grand final game, but has a good feel for their position now. “We know it’s not over. We need win two more, though going home up 1-0 is a good feeling.”

He said he takes the same mindset into Sunday: “Just read the covers when I’m on the ball screen, and when Barry [Brown Jr) is hot, just get him the ball.”

Jenny Evans/Getty Images The NZ Breakers made the decisive first move of the NBL grand final series by knocking over the Kings in Sydney.

Brown exploded for 13 final-quarter points to guide his side home on Friday and Maor was asked about his star guard’s free rein to express himself.

“There’s not a lot of randomness in how we play ... but these are the outlines. It’s like a kid’s colouring book. Inside the lines be creative, be the best version of yourself. Barry is a very good player. I like it when he draws within the lines.”

NBL grand final – NZ Breakers v Sydney Kings

Game 2: Sunday, Spark Arena, 6pm.

Game 3: Friday March 10, Qudos Bank Arena, 9:30pm.

Game 4 (if required): Sunday March 12, Spark Arena, 6pm.

ame 5 (if req): Wednesday March 15, Qudos Bank Arena, 9:30pm.