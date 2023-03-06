'Stressed' NZ Breakers back to drawing board as Sydney Kings level NBL finals

In high-level sport it pays to have a short memory. For the New Zealand Breakers it’s a skill they have five days to master ahead of game three of the Australian National Basketball League’s championship series in Sydney on Friday.

There was no getting away from the fact that Mody Maor’s Breakers blew a royal chance to take a firm grip on the series at Spark on Sunday when they allowed an undermanned Sydney Kings to scrap out an 81-74 road victory to level at 1-1 in the race to three wins.

It was all set up for a New Zealand triumph, and a commanding 2-0 lead, when the Breakers ran out in front of 8900 home fans – the fourth biggest turnout in the club’s history – at Spark with Kings stars Xaxier Cooks – just signed to a two-year deal by the NBA’s Washington Wizards – and Derrick Walton Jr both unable to play more than a few early minutes before succumbing to injuries.

But, as skipper Tom Abercrombie conceded afterwards, the Breakers played “stressed”, bricking their way through three painful quarters before making an ill-fated late run, and allowed a depowered Kings outfit to set the tone in an important game. It was very much an opportunity lost, which Maor spoke about post-game.

“For sure [it was] but sometimes that’s the way the ball falls,” he told Stuff. “You can’t make a shot – we missed a lot of open looks – you get a little tight, and stop executing. We need to learn from this and be better.”

And that’s where those short memories come in. Maor’s men have to forget about their missed opportunities and wayward shots (45 of their 71 attempts clunked) and come out in game three like the smooth, efficient side that dominated the series opener.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Kings forward Justin Simon powers to the rim in an influential effort in game 2 of the NBL final series.

Abercrombie was right in noting they played “stressed”. There was a nervous edge that kept them tight until too late. The skipper made just one of his six shots. Fourteen of Barry Brown Jr’s game-high 21 points came in the final term when the Kings had grown their lead to 18. Will McDowell-White, so influential in game one, had three times more turnovers (six) than made baskets (two).

And so it went. Rayan Rupert, Rob Loe, Cam Gliddon and Tom Vodanovich went a combined zero for eight in 25 minutes, big Dererk Pardon was kept to just six points. Even Jarrell Brantley struggled in his matchup against Kouat Noi, who led the Kings with 20 points in relief of Cooks.

”We played stressed tonight which is disappointing,” said Abercrombie. “It will hurt tonight. But it’s a series, it’s one loss, and we pick ourselves up and go again.”

The 15-year Breaker who has played in all four previous championship runs said he wasn’t sure why they were so stressed after being so composed throughout this remarkable bounceback season.

“We had some good early looks, couldn’t knock them down, and that seemed to continue throughout the game. We were searching to get a little bit of momentum, and just never quite got that run going. Credit to the way they defended us: they did a good job and we fell into some of their traps.”

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Breakers captian Tom Abercrombie: ‘It’s a series, it’s one loss, and we pick ourselves up and go again.’

Maor explained those traps as shots the Breakers didn’t necessarily want to take. But they did anyway. “When the good looks you want don’t fall, sometimes you force other things we want to avoid,” he said. “But all in all if we make our shots and our free-throws this game looks different.

“It’s a series, it’s supposed to be challenging and now we go back to the drawing board, adjust a little and come back strong.”

Asked why Noi had given his team such trouble, Moar said: “He shot 13 free-throws. He was barrelling his way to the rim, we were giving him the straight-line drives and bailing him out with fouls late. They played with a small dynamic driver and it’s something we should defend better.”

One contentious subject Maor steered well clear of was the short gap between games one and two after a 12-day wait for the series to tip. After playing Friday in Sydney, they travelled Saturday and it was no surprise both sides looked jaded when they ran out at Spark on Sunday.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Breakers coach Mody Maor and his players have to find answers after they were outplayed on Sunday by Sydney.

“It is what it is,” shrugged Maor. “I have no comment about it.”

Kings coach Chase Buford was naturally rapt with his team’s response under pressure, confirming they knew going in that neither Cooks nor Walton were likely to be able to give them much.

“They gave it everything,” he said of his group. “We were undermanned, playing weird lineups. A bunch of funky stuff was going on. They just came out and competed their balls off. I couldn’t be prouder of them right now.”

And he shrugged off any master adjustments in terms of limiting McDowell-White who had 19 points, 9 boards and 9 assists in the opener.

“The adjustment was compete harder. We did the same exact coverages,” said Buford. “I know all these people are talking this or that, but we did the same s..t “

Game 3 will be at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on Friday. The road team has won all five meetings this season between the Kings and Breakers.