Newsable today: Breakers' crunch time, Christchurch Call challenges, two-tier speed limits, and drunken shopping

Gidday! Happy Wednesday to everyone out there, and an especially happy Wednesday to the good folk in the NZ Breakers basketball team, whose game five decider against the Sydney Kings tips off at 9.30pm NZT. And who better to preview the game (and get a little emotional) than superfan Guy Williams?

Today marks four years since the March 15th terror attacks. The attacks prompted the Christchurch Call, a global initiative led by Jacinda Ardern asking tech companies and nations to come together and fight a united front against violent extremism online. Anjum Rahman from the Christchurch Call Advisory Network joins us to analyse the success - or otherwise - of the Call, and the enormity of the task ahead.

Can you really wake up with an entirely different accent? Imo investigates, with the assistance of a professor of speech pathology Kirrie Ballard.

Speaking of professors, AUT’s Lenn Gillman reckons we should be introducing a two-tier speed limit, which he argues would reduce the road toll as well as curbing emissions.

