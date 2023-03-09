No time for hero ball, urges NZ Breakers coach Mody Maor ahead of NBL finals game 3

The Breakers coach says it has to be a collective effort to regain the initiative in this NBL grand final series.

“We don’t need another hero,” crooned Tina Turner for the Mad Max movie franchise. And echoed Mody Maor to his New Zealand Breakers ahead of the pivotal game three of the NBL’s championship series.

Maor says he does not want heroes on Friday night in Sydney (9.30pm tip NZT) as his New Zealand Breakers look to regain the upper hand in the deadlocked (1-1) series against the Kings. Just good solid team-first basketballers is all he requires.

In the lead-in to Friday’s latest instalment of this increasingly intriguing best-of-five matchup, Maor was asked about his urging in a timeout during the game two 81-74 defeat to the Sydney Kings in Auckland last Sunday for his men not to play “hero ball”.

“Heroes try to save the world,” said Maor. “They do it because they really care, and sometimes basketball players do the same because they really want to win, and help their teams succeed. So they take it upon themselves to try and save the game.

READ MORE:

* NZ Breakers to slam-dunk attendance record as Spark Arena extends capacity for NBL final

* 'Stressed' NZ Breakers back to drawing board as Sydney Kings level NBL finals

* Undermanned Sydney Kings stun NZ Breakers to level NBL grand final at 1-1



“And when you try to do that the basketball gods will not let you. It’s a team sport. You need to do things together, as a unit, connected. We met a few challenges (on Sunday) – the ball didn’t drop, the whistle didn’t [go our way], they were making big shots ... everybody really wanting to win resulted in us not playing the way we wanted to play.”

The gist of Maor’s message is simple. Breaker ball will win this series. Not hero ball. His team has to be greater than the sum of their parts, and they can roll the Kings, as they did in game one when they played them off the hardwood in their own home arena.

SUPPLIED The defending champs from Sydney levelled the NBL's grand final series at 1-1.

So for all the quality of Jarrell Brantley and Barry Brown Jr, for all the menace of Dererk Pardon in the paint, for all the playmaking of Will McDowell-White, the potential of Rayan Rupert and the class of Tom Abercrombie and Rob Loe, this has to be a collective effort.

It wasn’t in Auckland last Sunday, and the series was levelled by an undermanned Kings outfit who were ripe for the plucking. Heads dropped. Shots didn’t. And a capacity crowd of nearly 9000 went home stunned.

Maor said he was nervous ahead of such a big game. But a good nervous.

”In human benign feelings are part of it,” he said. “I don’t think the great ones don’t feel the emotions; I think they find ways to manage them. For me it’s the routine of work. So we had a normal week between a loss and another game – you review film, decide what the adjustments are and you go and teach. You do the things you need to do in order to be better next game.”

For Breakers skipper Abercrombie it’s a situation both new and familiar. He’s never played in a best-of-five series before, so the length of this matchup is fresh territory. But he’s been in plenty of deciding game threes during his four championships with the Breakers between 2010 and ‘15.

“It was one of those ones where we let ourselves down. There were a lot of things we could have done better,” he said of Sunday’s game which he rated very much one that got away. “We just didn’t finish off plays, didn’t make shots, didn’t get back on defence. Those are things we can change. We’ve got a team that’s bounced back well all season, we’ve got a team full of great shooters and we back ourselves to go and knock them down in the next one.”

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Tom Abercrombie: ‘We have got a lot of hungry individuals who have played in big games all over the world.’

Abercrombie said it had been important not to stew too much on the frustrations of not putting away a Kings team that lost its best two players to injury in the opening quarter, and focus on the process of being better in game three.

“It’s a long series and Sydney is a very good team – defending champions who challenge you in a number of different ways. One of those is mentally, both in the way they play and in the context of playing in a grand final series brings a lot of mental challenges in itself. How we deal with those will determine the success we have

“Whilst we might not have much grand final experience ... we have got a lot of competitors, a lot of hungry individuals who have played in big games all over the world at different levels, and you draw upon those experiences, draw upon your instincts and your work put in to get you through these tough times.”

Maor said he he expected both Cooks, who has signed a two-year deal with the NBA’s Washington Wizards, and Walton would be good to go Friday in front of a crowd tipped to go close to 17,000. They played just 13 combined minutes last Sunday.

”These injuries are not serious, and we’re working on the assumption they’ll be OK. But I’m worried about us more than I am about them.”

Game four will be back at Spark on Sunday when the Breakers hope to draw an expanded full house of around 9700 which would make it a club and Kiwi hoops record. For it to be a title-clincher they have to take care of business at Qudos Bank Arena for the third time this season.