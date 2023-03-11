Sydney Kings thump NZ Breakers to take 2-1 lead in NBL championship series

Will McDowell-White goes on the attack for the Breakers in game 3 of the NBL championship series in Sydney.

At Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney: Sydney Kings 91 (Dejan Vasiljevic 15, Tim Soares 14, Justin Simon 13, Derrick Walton Jr 12, Angus Glover 11, Xavier Cooks 10), NZ Breakers 68 (Will McDowell-White 11, Jarrell Brantley 10, Barry Brown Jr 10, Rayan Rupert 10). 1Q: 22-24; HT: 43-47-43; 3Q: 67-59. Kings lead series 2-1.

The Sydney Kings have taken a firm grip on the NBL’s championship series in front of the biggest crowd in NBL history.

The Kings broke a run of five straight defeats for the home sides in matchups between the two clubs in the 2022-23 season by claiming a decisive 91-68 victory over the slumping New Zealand Breakers in game 3 in front of an NBL record crowd of 18,049 at Qudos Bank Arena.

Mody Maor’s Breakers, who made just six buckets in the entire second half and were whistled for 26 fouls in the game, now have the devil’s job to do, trailing 2-1 in the best-of-five contest as the two teams head to Auckland for game four on Sunday. It’s now must-win territory for the Kiwi outfit after dropping two on the bounce to a revived Kings group.

And statistics firmly favour the game-three winners in a best-of-five series, with Chase Buford’s men now getting two shots at claiming back-to-back championships, with a decider back in Sydney next Wednesday, if necessary.

The New Zealanders hit the wall at the major break in what turned into a Fright Night Friday for them, able to score just 21 second-half points as a four-point halftime lead was quickly gobbled up in a 24-12 third term. Maor’s side also turned in another nine-point quarter when they were held to single-figures in the final stanza.

The Breakers were paced by 11 points, 6 rebounds and 4 turnovers from Will McDowell-White, but got just 10 points apiece from the normally reliable Barry Brown Jr and Jarrell Brantley who were both held scoreless after halftime. Brantley played just 24 minutes and fouled out early in the final period.

Matt King/Getty Images Breakers forward Tom Abercrombie is well shackled by the Sydney Kings in game three of the NBL grand final series.

French NBA prospect Rayan Rupert did chip in with 10 points in 15 minutes, but his one-of-six hit-rate from deep will raise a few eyebrows among watching scouts. Most of those were pretty wide open.

Maor also got muted efforts from Dererk Pardon (5 points and 5 rebounds), Izayah Le’afa (5 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists) and Tom Abercrombie (3 points on 1-of-6 shooting), while Rob Loe was busier with 7 points and 5 boards in 16 minutes.

The Breakers had another sub-par shooting effort, with just a 35% clip for the game (21 of 59), while the Kings shot a rock-solid 48% from the floor, 36% from deep and won the rebound battle 42-36. The home side also had just one second-half turnover as they applied a relentless squeeze on the Kiwi club over the run home – comfortably shading the all-important physicality battle.

The Kings got another impressive all-round display out of import Justin Simon who finished with 13 points, 6 assists, a steal and a pair of blocks, while sharpshooter Dejan Vasiljevic pitched in with 16 points on 6-of-14 shooting for the victors.

But their load was well shared. Derrick Walton Jr (12 points, 9 dimes) and NBA-bound Xavier Cooks (10 points, 8 boards) shrugged off their ailments to provide more productive minutes in this one, while the pesky Angus Glover added a key 11 points off the pine on 3-of-5 shooting.

The Breakers had looked well in it as they kept their noses in front through the first two periods, leading 24-22 after one and 47-43 at the major break. But a poor third term., won 24-12 by the home side, saw the visitors surrender the initiative to the Kings who took a decisive eight-point lead (67-59) into the final quarter.

From there it was a Kings procession as the Breakers’ shooting woes continued and the defending champs cruised to the most comfortable of victories.