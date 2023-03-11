Backs to the wall as Mody Maor's NZ Breakers playing for NBL championship lives

Xavier Cooks and the Kings soaked up their pivotal game three finals victory in front of a record crowd at Qudos.

NBL championship series, game 4: NZ Breakers v Sydney Kings. Where: Spark Arena, Auckland. When: 6pm Sunday, March 12. Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, ESPN, live updates on Stuff. Results so far: Game 1, Sydney: Breakers 95, Kings 87; Game 2, Auckland: Kings 81, Breakers 74; Game 3, Kings 91, Breakers 68.

This might be first-year Breakers head coach Mody Maor’s biggest challenge of a campaign littered with them. On Sunday, in front of a potential record attendance at Spark Arena, he must conjure a sort of hoops miracle to keep his team’s NBL championship aspirations alive.

Maor’s Breakers appeared in tatters as they returned to New Zealand on Saturday for the briefest of interludes before Sunday’s game four of the Australian National Basketball League’s championship series.

They now trail 2-1 in the series, after suffering a second-half humiliation at the hands of the rampant Kings in front of an NBL record crowd of 18,049 at Qudos Bank Arena on Friday night. The defending champions now have two shots at a victory that would clinch them back-to-back titles.

And the way the Breakers played over the last two quarters on Friday night in Sydney, when they made just six shots, it is a long, long way back. Finding a response that can turn round a 23-point battering is going to be tough. Lifting his players’ sagging spirits and instilling the requisite belief will be another challenge altogether.

But Maor is adamant that his players are not blinking when the lights are brightest.

“You’re in this moment, in the grand finals, then you better be the kind of guy who enjoys playing in front of this kind of crowd, who enjoys playing in this kind of environment,” he said after Friday’s blowout. “If you don’t, this is not for you.”

The Israeli coach, though, has a lot to fix. His players fouled too much, and no matter the perceptions of calls going one way in this series, 26 is just too high a number. Star import Jarrell Brantley (10 points) fouled out early in the final term, and was scoreless in the second half. Barry Brown Jr, too, failed to add to his 10 first-half points as he was one of three Breakers players to end the game on four fouls.

They also defended poorly, allowing the Kings to shoot 48% from the floor, rattle up 91 points and accumulate a staggering 46-14 points-in-the-paint advantage. All five Kings starters, and bench sparkplug Angus Glover, scored in double-figures. And over the third and fourth quarters the Breakers’ offence was almost non-existent. They mustered just 21 points, made 6 of 29 shots, and at one stage went nearly a dozen minutes without a field goal.

The Kings also won all the key effort areas on Friday, with a 14-0 edge in second-chance points, 17-13 in points off turnovers and 12-5 in offensive boards.

“It was a very bad second half from us,” noted Maor. “It started on the offensive end and then trickled down to how we defended. We missed a few good looks at the beginning of the third, we became tight again and were completely not executing.

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images Xavier Cooks and the Kings soared over the Breakers in Sydney on Friday night to take a 2-1 lead in the finals.

“We know who we are and we know we are not playing to our level for big stretches. We also know Sydney are a great team and if you lose your focus for a few minutes the game breaks open. I believe in our guys’ ability to put together a good 40 minutes and come back for game five.”

The problem is now, after failing to put the foot on the throat in game two when the Kings lost both Xavier Cooks and Derrick Walton Jr to injury, the Breakers have allowed the Sydney club to, not just post back-to-back victories, but refind their swag.

They are going to be tough to peg back from here as they look to farewell the NBA-bound Cooks in style.

“It felt like a finals game,” said Breakers skipper Tom Abercrombie who had another low-impact night with 3 points on 1-of-6 shooting. “The intensity was high, and we brought it for portions but couldn’t sustain it for 40 minutes. You drop that level for a moment, and these guys punish you.”

Jenny Evans/Getty Images Sydney centre Tim Soares climbs high for a putback dunk in Friday’s 91-63 victory over the NZ Breakers at Qudos.

Abercrombie said it was “crucial” his players did not lose confidence now.

“It’s a hard thing to muster, but we have to go in guns blazing and play our hearts out for our home crowd. We’re looking forward to going home and righting our wrongs from tonight.”

Asked the solutions to any turnaround, Abercrombie said: “Trust ourselves, trust our system, trust our team-mates.”

It’s a stiff challenge, for the Kings are rolling nicely now, after looking vulnerable through the first two games of this series. Cooks and Walton appear to have shaken off their injuries, big man Tim Soares has a spring in his step and active import Justin Simon is impacting the game in all sorts of ways.

“Bloody excited,” said Abercrombie of the prospect of around 9700 fans packing Spark to break the Kiwi hoops attendance record. “I know the people of New Zealand are excited to get us home, and we want to go out and represent our country and fans to the best of our ability.

“We are still in this thing. We’ve got to go out there with nothing to lose, trust we have the pieces we need and all the ability and intensity we need to get the job done.”

And then make some shots. That’s a must.