Will McDowell-White the talisman as NZ Breakers head to NBL championship decider

As Will McDowell goes, so too do the New Zealand Breakers. It might be a bit simplistic, but there’s a case to be made that if the Aussie playmaker brings his A-game on Wednesday night in Sydney the Kiwi club lifts another NBL championship.

The 24-year-old Queenslander, who shapes as one of the most sought-after free-agents of the league’s off-season, was back to his best for the Beakers in Sunday’s must-win game against the Sydney Kings at Spark Arena in front of a record crowd of 9728. The Kiwi club won 80-70 to level a see-sawing series at 2-2.

The two sides now run out at Qudos Bank Arena on Wednesday (9.30pm tip NZT) to decide the NBL’s champions for 2022-23 over 40 pivotal minutes of basketball. They’ve both now won a game apiece at home and on the road and, frankly, it looks anybody’s for the taking.

Much like his team, McDowell-White has stayed the course in this series, and if he can ring one more big-time performance out of a body that’s showing the ravages of a combative series, then the Breakers might just walk away on Wednesday night with the fifth championships of their 20 years in this league.

The Aussie playmaker was sensational in game one, flirting with a triple-double as he finished with 19 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists, as he did everything but wipe te sweat off the floor. Not surprisingly his team took a 1-0 lead in the series.

Game two saw him shoot 2 of 8 from the floor, have 6 turnovers and just 7 points, and the Kings walked away with the series-levelling 81-74 result. Similar in game three back in Sydney. McDowell-White is solid with 11 points and 6 boards, but he still has twice as many turnovers (4) as assists (2) and the Breakers are thumped 91-68 to fall into a 2-1 hole.

The Will McDowell-White float game, on show for the Breakers at Spark on Sunday, is a thing of beauty when executed.

On Sunday, as this series took another delightful twist in front of the biggest Kiwi hoops crowd in history, McDowell-White was back to his best, making 8 of 12 shots (for 19 points), including a trifecta of triples, grabbing 6 boards, dishing out 5 dimes and shipping just 2 turnovers. Not coincidentally, the Breakers are suddenly back on terms with that memorable 10-point victory.

“You have to [stay the course],” the Aussie told Stuff after game four. “You have to put those games in the past and move on. We didn’t get here without that confidence. Every shot I put up, you’ve got to be confident in, and tonight they just fell.

“It’s a good feeling, but it means nothing for game five.”

The decider certainly shapes as a classic, with Kings coach Chase Buford lighting the fuse post-game at Spark when he accused the Breakers (for the second time this season) of roughhouse tactics, of influencing the way the game was officiated and asserted his team “competed against eight” in a clear nod that the referees were not as balanced as they might have been.

McDowell-White is a big part of the Breakers league-best defence which they have hung their hat on all season and, frankly, he can’t see what all the fuss is about.

“We just did what we did all year. We’ve always been a physical team,” he said of an approach on Sunday that sat in the middle of playing with desperation and just letting it fly.

Emotions ran high as coaches traded barbs after the Breakers levelled the NBL grand final series at Spark Arena.

”You don’t want to be too desperate where you play out of control, so you’ve just got to find the balance in the middle to execute. With this team it’s all about getting the shots we want. When we do that we’re usually pretty fine.”

McDowell-White said the Breakers had to go back to their identity after the Kings made their run in the third quarter. “We pride ourselves on staying together and being a team, our season was on the line, and we just didn’t want to give up at home.”

The Aussie guard, who’s being chased by a number of teams as he is set to come off contract with the Breakers, said he feels good about a decider where the pressure goes back on the defending champs.

“Our group is a strong unit. Anything can happen in a decider, but as long as we defend and play hard we can win in so many ways. I’m pretty confident about our guys.”

The Beakers bench celebate a serires-levelling victory in front of just under 10,000 fans at Spark on Sunday.

Breakers coach Mody Maor, meanwhile, said the record, and raucous, crowd that created an incredible atmosphere made him proud he had met the goals he set himself whne he stepped into the job.

“For Breaker Nation this was our last home game of the year, and it was one of our biggest goals to put a team on the floor that fans in New Zealand feel represents them in the right way, that resonates with them, and the way we do things is something they feel connected to.

“I was told this was the most people to ever come to an indoor sporting event in New Zealand. I’m humbled and grateful for that and we’re going to keep doing everything we can to represent them in the right way.”

The Breakers flew out for Sydney on Monday afternoon, one win from completing the ultimate sporting turnaround.