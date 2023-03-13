NZ Breakers owner Matt Walsh fires back at Chase Buford's accusations: 'It's gamesmanship'

New Zealand Breakers owner Matt Walsh has laughed off accusations he influenced the way the NBL’s championship series was officiated and says Chase Buford’s bizarre post-game rant on Sunday was all “gamesmanship” and a “calculated” attempt to gain a valuable edge for Wednesday deciding contest.

Walsh was at the centre of a petulant attack from Sydney Kings coach Buford after the Breakers levelled the grand final series at 2-2 with a clutch 80-70 victory in front of a record crowd of just under 10,000 at Spark Arena on Sunday.

Buford said the Kings had “competed against eight” in a direct jab that the referees had favoured the home side, claimed he always knew the way the game would be officiated because of “Matt Walsh’s tweet” and doubled-down on accusations from earlier this season that the Breakers cross the line with their physical defence.

“They were allowed to get away with stuff they weren’t allowed to in the first two games,” he said. “There was no freedom of movement.”

Walsh told Stuff his read on Buford’s rant was that it was all designed with Wednesday night’s game five in mind.

”Everything Chase did last night and everything he’s done with us in regards to the referees this year has been very calculated,” said the Breakers CEO who has been running the club largely from afar this year, but returned for the championship series.

“After our first home game he said it’s like playing the All Blacks ... it's very calculated. He’s trying to get an edge for his team and I don’t begrudge that. We’re in game five, and anything goes. You try to do whatever you can.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images An emotional NZ Breakers owner Matt Walsh enjoys the moment with coach Mody Maor after Sunday’s victory.

“I think he’s thinking if he comes out like this, says its eight on five, maybe they get a good call on Wednesday night. One thing I would say is we were on the wrong end of the foul-count and free-throws for the first six games of the playoffs, and you never heard Mody [Maor] say one word about it.”

That discrepancy against the Breakers was the subject of the tweet Buford was referring to, but Walsh denied it was an attempt to influence the officiating.

“They’re just the numbers – we didn’t make up those numbers. The reason I brought them forward was for six games in a row when you shoot less free-throws and have more fouls called it’s hard on the team.

“Last night there was a four-foul disparity (21-17 in he Breakerds’ favour). The game before (at Spark) when we shot 15 less free-throws, or when it was 7-1 fouls in the first quarter, I didn’t hear Chase Buford saying anything about it. It must feel awful their end because they’re usually not on the wrong end of foul counts. I get that.”

Walsh pointed out he had no beef with either Buford or the Kings organisation. Quite the opposite, he spoke in glowing terms about the club, owner Paul Smith and CEO Chris Pongrass and said he would be the first to congratulate them should they prevail on Wednesday night.

BREAKERS The Breakers owner enjoyed a series-levelling effort from his team at Spark.

On this narrative that Buford was intent on delivering that painted the Breakers as roughhouse bullies, Walsh said there was simply no truth in it.

“It’s gamesmanship. Watch the way Justin Simon defends on the ball. They’re very physical. There’s a reason they were the best team in the league the entire season, there’s a reason they’re the defending champions ... it’s not because they play soft. We play hard. We’re tough. We played Tasmania for three games and they’re supposed to be the toughest team in the league. We were also on the short end of the foul count there.

“This is basketball. The refs have a tough job. We just want an even call. It all comes down to game five, both teams have to perform and all we want is for the refs to stay out of the way and let’s see who the best team is.”

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Tom Abercrombie and the Breakers acknowledge the record crowd at Spark on Sunday for game four of the NBL finals.

Maor made it clear post-game he was not buying into Buford’s attempt to twist the narrative on the series.

“Chase is a fantastic coach, his team plays fantastic basketball, and his team plays very, very physical basketball,” said the Breakers coach. “Do not paint this as we play physical and they don’t. They play extremely physical and we love it. This is what we want in the playoffs. So all the noise to try and get a whistle for the next game – we’re not taking part in this.”

Breakers skipper Tom Abercrombie was of a similar mind when he addressed Buford’s accusations shortly before jumping on the plane for Sydney on Monday.

”All that talk is just a bit of a chess match between coaches,” said the Breakers forward who had six steals in game four. “They’re just trying to say things to invoke certain reactions. Whenever you’re in a five-game series there are more opportunities for tensions to build, discussions to be had and storylines to unfold. It is what it is.”

The last word to Walsh who said it should always be the players who decide outcomes of this nature: “It shouldn’t be about me or Chase Buford. If it was me and Chase, I would go out there and beat him one-on-one, and we would be the champs.”

Now there’s a thought.