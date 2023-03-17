'I think he’ll be back': NZ Breakers boss confident they can retain Will McDowell-White

Can Mody Maor keep the band together? Star point guard Will McDowell-White has to be his top priority.

Will he, or won’t he? Standout Aussie point guard Will McDowell-White has a big decision to make in free-agency off a breakout campaign with the New Zealand Breakers – though the Kiwi club believe they have an ace up their sleeve in an intriguing race for his signature.

The Breakers don’t tend to win the battle for players when their more deep-pocketed NBL rivals are really serious about a signing. But there’s a quiet confidence when it comes to McDowell-White, 24, who has a list of suitors as long as Rayan Rupert’s arms, but a connection to the Breakers that their rivals will do well to prise him away from.

Everybody, it seems, wants McDowell-White on their roster for next season, and the Breakers are clearly going to have to dig as deep as they can to hold on to him for a fourth season and beyond as they look to keep together as much of their runnerup squad from 2022-23 as possible.

Mody Maor’s Breakers on Wednesday night let a golden chance to claim a fifth NBL championship slip when they coughed up a seven-point lead with 7 minutes remaining to sink to a 77-69 defeat against the Sydney Kings in the championship series decider at Qudos Bank Arena.

And it did not take long in the wake of the final-quarter meltdown for discussion to shift to the club’s ability to retain the off-contract McDowell-White who joined them early in the 2020-21 season and was a major factor in the stunning turnaround this past campaign when they went 18-10 in the regular season and pushed the defending champs to the brink in the championship series. His value lies far beyond his numbers (10.8 points, 5.9 assists and 5.2 rebounds for the season), and it was no coincidence in the Breakers’ two victories over the Kings McDowell-White averaged 19 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7 dimes.

The Breakers probably don’t have the bankroll of the clubs vying for McDowell-White’s signature. His hometown Brisbane Bullets, the South East Melbourne Magic and Perth Wildcats are said to be at the head of the list of suitors, and it’s unlikely the Kiwi club would win a bidding war with any of them.

SKY SPORT The Kiwi club battled most of the way but hit the wall in the final quarter of the NBL championship decider

But if they can be at least ballpark on salary, they have one advantage the other clubs don’t have – a coach the Aussie star not only wants to play for, but who’s essentially guided him to become the player he is today.

McDowell-White told Stuff at season’s start there was only one reason he returned to the club after dual Covid slogs on the road. “Mody called me one day and said, ‘I got the job’. I thought, ‘this changes everything’. He develops players like no other in the league, and he can take guys to the next level.”

Maor explained their special connection after the final decider as “like a father watching his kid” and said their story goes back three years.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Will McDowell-White has added a lot to his game under the tutelage of Mody Maor, including a killer floater.

“He couldn’t make a shot that wasn’t a layup. We spent a whole Covid off-season shooting 5-6 hours a day. Both of us got tendinitis in our shoulders – me from rebounding and him from shooting a lot,” he said.

“That was our first step. Then it was adding his ability to finish, then in between the floater was year two, and this season was about taking a step forward as an individual, and taking responsibility. We saw him do that and now step four is consistency,

“I’m really looking forward to [seeing] where he impacts the game all the time in every game. This is not a criticism … this is normal progression for a young player, and I’m very excited to take that step together.”

It will be club owner and CEO Matt Walsh’s job to make that happen, and there was a quiet confidence from the American that he could do just that.

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images It is going to be tough for Breakers boss Matt Walsh to keep all his ‘22-23 pillars, but he will try.

“We love Will,” said Walsh. “I love Will because I love the way he plays basketball, aside from how he is as a person. He’s smart, he does all the right things, and watching him progress these last few years has been amazing. There’s a business side of this, but we’re going to do everything we can. I think he’ll be back.”

The Breakers have a lot to ponder, and action. Their three imports – all outstanding – are all off contract, and there will be a desire to re-sign all three. A decision must also be made by Tom Abercrombie. He’s now 35 and does he have another season in him? He remains a fierce defender, but has his offensive limitations now.

There is a Next Star to sign as well, and viable playing depth must be added or developed. It was a glaring weakness this season.

A lot to do. But top of the list is, with all due respect to Shea Ili, the best local point guard in the whole damn league.