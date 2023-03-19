Breakers earn respect in standout 2022-23 Australian NBL, but there is still more to do

Mody Maor wasn’t quite able to get his Breakers over the line in the finals decider against Sydney. But he was close.

OPINION: It’s not often you hear these words from a professional coach. “I read what you wrote about the Breakers, and I think you were right.” That was Mody Maor ahead of a 2022-23 Australian NBL season which would prove a resounding success for the Kiwi club who came within seven minutes of the ultimate turnaround.

The conversation occurred following a 2021-22 season in which the Breakers, with Maor as an assistant to Dan Shamir, went 5-23 and very nearly imploded on the permanent road trip from hell (thanks, Covid). Maor had just been appointed to the top job, and I had challenged him to live up to words uttered in the news release and return the club to its Kiwi identity.

I had pointed out an observation from former coach Andrej Lemanis, the architect of the Breakers’ title threepeat from 2010-13, in which he proffered that it was only when he realised that the “New Zealand-ness” of the club was a strength, and not a weakness, that he could help them reach their potential.

That resonated with Maor, who is an avid reader, and had been enthralled by tales of All Blacks greats of years gone by. So he pledged the group he put together for ‘22-23 would play with trademark Kiwi grit, toughness, togetherness and tenacity. He wanted to make fans – some of whom had drifted from the club – proud of their team again.

Well, after selling out the two home championship series games against the Sydney Kings (for a combined audience of 18,663), and drawing a record crowd of just under 10,000 to a memorable fourth encounter of an enthralling series, it is fair to say he achieved that.

Ultimately the Breakers were not quite good enough to go all the way, and lost game five in Sydney last Wednesday 77-69 after leading by seven (66-59) three minutes into the final period. The Breakers hit the wall at that point, managing just three points the rest of the way and the Kings cruised to a title repeat.

Never mind. To lose in the deciding game to a team of the Kings’ quality (even if it did irk to see serial whiner Chase Buford lift that trophy) was far from a disappointment. The Breakers, and Maor, deserve every plaudit they got for an outstanding season.

“One of things I said at the beginning of this year, when everybody was talking about how great it was we were back home, I didn’t feel like it was a cause for celebration,” observed Maor after the Sydney defeat. “It gave me a sense of responsibility. We wanted this team to conduct itself in a way that our fanbase, Kiwis, could feel proud of, that resonated with them.

“Over the last month there were a few instances where it was clear we achieved that goal. I’m very proud of it, but now it’s on us to do it again.”

It was a given that playing regular home games would make a heck of a difference. But, as pointed out, the Breakers had important issues to address after drifting away from key attributes of their championship era. Note: a Kiwi identity doesn’t necessarily mean stacking your squad with New Zealanders.

You have to say Maor ticked most boxes. His team played hard, was excellent on defence, had a no-excuses mentality, and found ways to win tough games. He recruited a much more balanced squad than recent seasons, signed three outstanding imports, continued Will McDowell-White’s improvement arc and got important minutes out of NBA-bound Next Star Rayan Rupert, until losing confidence in him late.

The Breakers’ shortcomings were mostly on offence, where they sometimes became predictable, lacked bailout plays and relied too much on Barry Brown going solo. Last Wednesday, when the championship went on the line, they ran out of puff, and could not make a shot.

So where can they get better as Maor continues to evolve his group?

Depth has to be top of his list. By the end of the Kings series Maor had shortened his rotation to seven. It cost them dearly and was the major factor in them hitting the wall late.

Not all of that is his fault. Dan Fotu came in hurt and never had a chance to play his way into legit minutes. He might have trusted Tom Vodanovich more, but when the rugged forward stopped knocking down shots it became tough to play him. Rupert, at just 18, was always going to be inconsistent.

Maor will look to return as many of this squad as possible. But it will not be easy. The imports will want more money, and will likely receive it elsewhere. Opportunities could open up too on the back of their bodies of work for the Breakers. McDowell-White is in hot demand.

Also, does Tom Abercrombie go another season, coming up to 36? He’s still a great defender, but has his offensive challenges now. He’s also poised tantalisingly on 399 games for the club.

More of the same from more might be the motto of Maor’s off-season. He has returned this club to some core values – now he needs to keep that ball rolling.