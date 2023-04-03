New Zealand teams finish among the medals at 3x3 Fiba Asia Cup

Tai Wynyard was an all-tournament selection as the Kiwi men finished third at the 3x3 Fiba Asia Cup.

All-tournament selections Sharne Pupuke-Robati and Tai Wynyard led New Zealand’s 3x3 teams to podium finishes at the Fiba Asia Cup in Singapore.

Pupuke-Robati and the Kiwi women rode an eight-game win streak all the way to the final in their division where they ran smack-bang into an Australian reality check in a one-sided gold medal playoff, won 21-11 by the green and golds.

Alongside Krystal Leger-Walker, Esra McGoldrick and Lauryn Hippolite, the New Zealand women played some quality 3x3 hoops through the tournament and were impressive at knockout time as they took care of the Philippines and Thailand comfortably ahead of the gold medal decider.

It was just their second podium finish at this event, following the gold medal achievement of 2018. Pupuke-Robati averaged 6.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and shot 56% from the field during the main draw games to earn all-tournament selection alongside Aussies Marena Whittle, who was named MVP, and Anneli Maley.

READ MORE:

* Auckland Tuatara prove a hit in the Kiwi NBL – now can they make it last?

* NBA's Utah Jazz sign NZ Breakers forward Jarrell Brantley to 10-day contract

* Breakers earn respect in standout 2022-23 Australian NBL, but there is still more to do



The New Zealand men, led by Wynyard and versatile forward Dom Kelman-Poto, were unlucky not to match their female counterparts in making it through to the gold medal game, pipped 19-18 by Mongolia in a thrilling semi after grinding out a tough quarterfinal victory (20-18) over Iran.

But the Kiwis, with Richie Rodger and Chris McIntosh completing the lineup, bounced back to dispatch China 21-13 in the bronze playoff to grab their third Asia Cup medal.

Wynyard tallied 30 points and 29 rebounds through the five games qualifying games and was joined by Mongolia’s Delgernyam Davaasambuu – named MVP – and Australia’s Daniel Johnson in the all-tournament selection.

Results: NZ men: bt Tonga 20-10; bt Republic of Korea 21-13; bt Turkmenistan 21-10; bt Japan 21-10; lost to Australia 13-21. Quarterfinals: bt Iran 20-18. Semifinals: lost to Mongolia 18-19. Third place: bt China 21-13.

NZ women: bt Tahiti 19-8; bt India 20-9; bt Sri Lanka 21-5; bt Hong Kong 19-9; bt Mongolia 17-10; bt Malaysia 21-5. Quarterfinals: bt Philippines 17-10. Semifinals: bt Thailand 21-8. Final: lost to Australia 11-21.