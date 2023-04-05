Manawatū Jets ready to start NBL season on front foot

Manawatū Jets coach Natu Taufale is feeling confident ahead of the NBL starting this weekend.

Manawatū Jets coach Natu Taufale is hopeful of his side being a more competitive force this season.

The Jets start the season this weekend with an away doubleheader in the South Island. They play the Southland Sharks in Invercargill on Friday night, then head to Dunedin to play the Otago Nuggets on Sunday.

This year the Jets are feeling well prepared with all of their squad on deck except for one import and they have been going well in pre-season training.

Two of their United States imports, point guard Javion Blake and power forward Danny Pippen, have arrived this week and the third guard Mustapha Heron, is due to arrive shortly.

Heron is a replacement for LaGerald Vick, who requested a release to stay closer to home due to family reasons. Heron will be available once his G League commitments in the United States are finished.

The other recent signings are forward Simon Lafaele from Canterbury, guard Cam Scott, who is from Manawatū but was at Southland last year, forward Jackson Stent from Canterbury and forward Josh Leger from the Franklin Bulls.

Forward Klein Salmon had gone to Australia but was now back, while guard Pafe Momoisea had also returned.

Guards Tu Kaha Cooper, Tama Faamausili and Liam Judd round out the squad.

With the two imports arriving this week, they have been working to integrate them into the squad, with the other players having been together for weeks.

“I’m feeling confident with the group this year,” Taufale said. “Last year [we] didn’t have our imports at this time.

“We played two games without them. They came in dribs and drabs during the season.

Guard Pafe Momoisea is one of the Manawatū Jets players back this season.

“The league is going to be competitive with some really good teams.

“We feel we’re at a point where we can be competitive this year. Our aim is to get off the bottom of the table.

“Who knows what can happen. People said last year we wouldn’t win any games but we won five.”

Last season Manawatū finished last with five wins and 13 losses.

They had moved on from last year and while they were still young, Taufale said they were a year older and more familiar with each other and his style, which would help.

They had a pre-season hitout against Taranaki and Taufale said their chemistry was getting better.

“We’ve added some pieces I feel can make us more competitive. I’m confident and I don’t have a crystal ball, but all I can say is I feel we can be more competitive.”

Natu Taufale is in his second year coaching the Jets.

This year the team was aiming to play a “really refreshing exciting brand of basketball but also one the fans and the city can be proud of”.

Taufale said this weekend would be a tough road trip, playing the team with the loudest arena in the competition in Southland, then facing the defending champions Otago.

Young forward Lachlan Crate, who is at Feilding High School and was in the New Zealand under-15s last year, has been selected as a Jets development player.

Two more development players will be named.

Manawatū Jets squad: Javion Blake, Danny Pippen, Tu Kaha Cooper, Tama Faamausili, Liam Judd, Simon Lafaele, Klein Salmon, Cam Scott, Jackson Stent, Josh Leger, Pafe Momoisea, Mustapha Heron.