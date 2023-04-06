Report: NZ Breakers retain star point guard Will McDowell-White on new 2-year deal

Will McDowell-White helped guide the Breakers to the NBL final, and will be back for a fourth season for the club.

Matt Walsh promised it, and according to reports out of Australia the Breakers owner has delivered in retaining star point guard Will McDowell-White for the 2023-24 Australian NBL season, and likely beyond.

ESPN in Australia have reported league “sources” confirming McDowell-White has signed a new two-year deal with the Auckland-based club, with the second year a player option.

According to ESPN, the 24-year-old Aussie point guard was heavily pursued by the Perth Wildcats, Tasmania JackJumpers, Brisbane Bullets and Sydney Kings, but the Breakers won the race.

McDowell-White’s close connection to Breakers coach Mody Maor would have been a big part of that, with the point guard telling Stuff on multiple occasions during the run to the 2022-23 championship series that he only returned to the club because of his belief in Maor as a developer of talent.

READ MORE:

* 'I think he’ll be back': NZ Breakers boss confident they can retain Will McDowell-White

* Breakers earn respect in standout 2022-23 Australian NBL, but there is still more to do

* Sydney Kings outlast NZ Breakers in decider to claim back-to-back NBL championships

* NZ Breakers owner Matt Walsh revels in bounceback season, set to restore NBA connection



The hard-nosed guard averaged 10.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 5.9 assists during the season, his third, with the Breakers, shooting 42.4% from the floor and 30 from beyond the arc.

After the Breakers lost a thrilling championship series in five games to the Sydney Kings, Walsh vowed that McDowell-White would return to the club that showcased him as the premier local point guard in the league.

”I love Will because I love the way he plays basketball, aside from how he is as a person,” said Walsh after the deciding game defeat in Sydney. “He’s smart, he does all the right things, and watching him progress these last few years has been amazing.

“There’s a business side of this, but we’re going to do everything we can. I think he’ll be back.”