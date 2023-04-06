Watch: Unseen footage from Breakers' NBL run as Mody Maor dials up passion, intensity

When Mody Maor spoke, the New Zealand Breakers listened during their thrilling run to the Australian NBL’s championship series. And when the intense Israeli coach smashed over a whiteboard at halftime of the must-win game four in Auckland, they delivered the result required.

Ultimately, not even Maor’s incredible intensity and passion could get the Breakers up to their fifth Australian NBL title as they went down to the Sydney Kings in a captivating five-game finals series that went to the decider at a sold-out Qudos Bank Arena.

The Kings won that game 77-69 as the Breakers hit the wall three minutes into the final quarter, with a seven-point lead. The Sydneysiders outscored them 18-3 from there to secure back-to-back championships in front of a record crowd of 18,149.

But there was no doubting the fighting qualities of the Breakers, and their heart-on-his-sleeve coach, as they pushed the talented Kings side to the limit.

That much is showcased in the NBL’s latest documentary, ‘Unrivalled: Inside NBL23’ that is being aired in Australia on Friday.

Steve Bell/Getty Images Breakers coach Mody Maor brought the intensity, and his players backed it up ont he court in the 2022-23 season.

The Breakers’ remarkable turnaround campaign, after going 5-23 in the last of the Covid-affected seasons spent entirely in Australia, features heavily in the doco showcasing the league’s record-breaking return to normality.

And it is fair to say that Maor, who put together an outstanding roster, got his men playing the hard-nosed hoops he promised, and then cajoled them to deliver when it mattered at finals time, is the star of the Kiwi show in the mixture of unseen behind-the-scenes footage and game action.

NBL Unseen footage reveals the passion of the Breakers coach as his team came so close to a title triumph.

The Breakers coach is shown repeatedly imploring his players to deliver in crucial moments throughout their championship run, with the most revealing clip coming at halftime of the must-win game four in Auckland in front of a record Spark Arena Crowd of just under 10,000.

Maor tells his players huddled in the dressing-room at halftime: “Do not take one possession off, press the ball, rotate ...” And then he turns around, as if to emphasise the commitment he wants, and takes out the whiteboard with a forearm hit a professional wrestler would have been proud of.

Needless to say the Breakers went on to win that game 80-70 to send the series back to Sydney for the decider.

The Kiwi club ultimately ran out of puff and paid the price for their lack of depth as they could not prevent the Kings from rolling to a second consecutive championship.

But there was no doubting from go to whoa in a memorable ‘22-23 campaign that Maor had not only delivered a roster his fans could be proud of, but had restored some much-needed pride to the Kiwi club and laid some foundations for possibly even better to come.

It just remains to be seen whether the whiteboard survives to take in another campaign.