No WNBA yet as Charlisse Leger-Walker confirms return to Washington State for '23-24

Caitlin Clark’s was not the only notable name missing from Tuesday’s (NZT) WNBA draft, with Kiwi college basketball star Charlisse Leger-Walker deciding beforehand to remain with the Washington State Cougars for a fourth and final year.

Clark, the Iowa State standout and biggest name in the women’s college game, was ineligible for the draft because of her age (you must turn at least 22 the year you are chosen; she won’t hit that threshold till next January). Leger-Walker, who turns 22 in September, on the other hand could have put her name forward, and would almost certainly have been snapped up after averaging 17.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists in a record-breaking junior Pac-12 season for the Cougars.

But she has decided to tuck away one final year with coach Kamie Ethridge and Washington State after their 2022-23 season finished on a dud note when they failed to back up their historic Pac-12 championship victory with a win in the first round of the NCAA tournament – going down 74-63 to Florida Gulf Coast. The Cougars have never won a game in the college game’s premier event.

Leger-Walker told Stuff shortly after the Cougars’ stunning victory over UCLA in Las Vegas to claim their first ever Pac-12 tournament championship that the WNBA was very much on her radar and she was weighing up whether to make the jump in her first year of eligibility.

But the Waikato phenom, who led St Peters of Cambridge to four straight national schools titles in New Zealand and first represented the Tall Ferns as a 16-year-old, confirmed in an interview with Newstalk ZB over Easter she would return for one last college season with the Cougars.

“It was something I was considering through the season and post-season,” she said of the jump to the WNBA. “But I have decided to come back and do my senior season here. After that I will definitely be looking to pursue my WNBA goals.”

If Leger-Walker is drafted – and her college coach considers it a certainty – she would become just the second Kiwi to play in the WNBA after two-time Olympian Megan Compain appeared in the league in its very first year in 1997.

Compain was a national team-mate of Leger-Walker’s mother Leanne who has been the biggest influence throughout the youngster’s transcendant career.

“I look up to her (Compain) a lot and what she’s done for, not just women’s sport, but all sport in New Zealand in general ... I’d love to reach out at some stage and talk to her about the journey as well,” she told Newstalk.

Leger-Walker confirmed she will return from the US next month to be part of the Tall Ferns’ Olympic qualifying campaign that will culminate in the Fiba Asia Cup tournament in July.

South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston was chosen No 1 in Tuesday’s WNBA draft, going to the Indiana Fever. Maryland's Diamond Miller was selected second, by the Minnesota Lynx.