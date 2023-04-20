Tyrell Harrison standing tall for Franklin Bulls through impressive start to NBL

Tyrell Harrison throws down a dunk for the Franklin Bulls in their NBL victory over the Nelson Giants last round.

Tall Blacks World Cup contender, and early Kiwi NBL standout, Tyrell Harrison is one of the rare ones. Born and raised in Brisbane, he pulled on the green and gold of Australia as a young basketballer – and it just did not feel right.

So, first year out of school, the now 23-year-old Franklin Bulls star threw his lot in with New Zealand – his father’s birthplace – and instantly felt the connection to the Tall Blacks culture. Even though he’s battled for opportunities in the black singlet – just five caps thus far – he has never regretted the decision, and once again is putting his hand up for the upcoming World Cup to be held in the Philippines, Indonesia and Japan.

And the way the 2.14-metre (just a shade over 7ft in the old money) centre is playing in the NBL thus far – opening with three straight double-doubles for the 2-1 Bulls – he just might at least be in the conversation among a plethora of quality contenders in his position.

Harrison always felt his Kiwi identity, even while being raised in Queensland. His father imbued he and his older brother with the Maori culture prevalent in his own bloodlines (his family hail from the Coromandel, with roots in the Ngāti-Porou and Ngāpuhi iwi) and it seemed natural to gravitate towards the silver fern.

READ MORE:

* Wellington Saints fall to 0-2 start for second NBL season in a row

* Canterbury Rams' Tevin Brown recalls playing alongside NBA superstar

* NZ NBL: Saints target revenge against Hawks after sloppy showing



“My dad would teach us about our culture, how to greet elders, the hongi, the haka, and about our whakapapa, where we come from, how we got the land in the Coromandel, and our great-grandfather who was a master carver on the marae,” Harrison recalls.

“Before basketball I played rugby. I’d always support the All Blacks, and I always wanted to play for New Zealand. I played for Australia when I was younger, and I was super grateful for the experience, but I just didn’t really click with it. In 2017 I got invited to Tall Blacks camp, and just loved it – the culture, the brotherhood. It’s special.”

Harrison has been playing in the Australian NBL for his home-town Bullets since his first year out of high school in 2017, first as a DP, and eventually a fully contracted squad member. Last year he agreed to an extension that keeps him there for at least the next two seasons.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images Tyrell Harrison goes up against the New Zealand Breakers in the Aussie NBL for his home-town Brisbane Bullets.

But he’s always tried to come back to the Kiwi NBL, though injuries and Covid have restricted that to the 2019 season with Nelson and now this one, which has started promisingly under new head coach (and Breakers assistant) Daniel Sokolovsky.

The Bulls lost a tight one first-up at home to Hawke’s Bay (84-79) but last round bounced back with notable victories on the Cook Strait road double, 92-86 over the Saints and 95-84 in Nelson. Harrison was hooping, too, racking up 19 points, 13 rebounds and 3 blocks in Wellington and 20 points, 6 dimes, 12 boards and 4 blocks against the Giants.

“The first game was always going to be a learning experience because it was our first time together against a group have been together a while,” he said of the new-look Bulls outfit. “We learnt a lot, figured out what we had to do, sharpened up on some things and it felt good last weekend.

“Coach Dan has brought that level of professionalism and we have a good group, good pieces, who want to back him up. I see the potential … it’s a pretty scary thought I reckon and I can’t wait for those days to come.”

Harrison, averaging 19.5 points,12.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.5 blocks at 58% from the floor, has been very much the centrepiece. But in Kiwis Dan Fotu (who should be back to face the Rams on Saturday night off an ankle injury), Jayden Bezzant, Isaac Davidson and Dom Kelman-Poto and imports Rickey McGill and Jamaal Brantley support is plentiful.

These are exciting times for Harrison, who is living in Tuakau just out of Pukekohe, with his expectant partner, and long-time Tall Fern, Kalani Purcell who is around six weeks from having their first baby.

That’s another part of the reason why the Bulls have been such a good fit, with Purcell’s family less than an hour down the road in Hamilton.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Being tall has its advantages for Tyrell Harrison who plays his game above the rim, and does it effectively.

In many ways they’re a couple made in hoops heaven, with Purcell carving her own outstanding career for both club and country, and counting down the days before she gets back on court. “She misses it,” muses Harrison. “But I feel like this break is a good mental and physical refresh for her. She’s excited to have the baby, and when the time’s right she’ll get back into it.”

It goes without saying their baby is charting to be well above average height (Purcell is 1.88m), though as Harrison well knows, being tall isn’t everything.

“In basketball there are a lot of advantages, but day to day it’s a struggle. Going in a plane, having to duck through every doorway, all the comments you get … there is a downside.”

But big he is, which puts Harrison into a crowded group of potential Tall Blacks centres for the World Cup alongside Yanni Wetzell, Rob Loe, Sam Timmins, Jordan Hunt, Tohi Smith Milner, Tai Wynyard and Anzac Rissetto.

He meets two over the next two rounds, with Wynyard’s Rams up on Saturday and Loe’s Tuatara to follow. “Man, I can’t wait to go up against these good bigs, to test myself and push through the challenge. They’re two very exciting games for me.”

AT A GLANCE:

NBL round three:

Thursday 7pm: Hawks v Rams at Pettigrew Green Atrena, Napier

Friday 7pm: Sharks v Tuatara at ILT Stadium Southland, Invercargill

Saturday 5pm: Bulls v Rams at Pulman Arena, AucklandSaturday 7pm: Airs v Nuggets at TSB Stadium, New Plymouth

Sunday 4pm: Jets v Giants at Fly palmy Arena, Palmerston North

Sunday 6pm: Saints v Tuatara at TSB Arena, Wellington

Standings: Tuatara 2-0, Nuggets 2-0, Hawks 2-1, Bulls 2-1, Rams 1-1, Sharks 1-1, Jets 1-2, Airs 1-2, Giants 0-2 Saints 0-2.