Back Chat: Jarrod Kenny on 20 years of NBL hoops, guarding the greats and what's next

When Jarrod Kenny runs out on the NBL court these days as the starting point guard, not to mention General Manager, of the Hawke’s Bay Hawks there are inevitably players on the opposition who weren’t even born when he started out in the league two decades years ago.

The genial 37-year-old former Tall Black who took his first steps on an NBL court back in 2003, says that’s an aspect of his elongated career he’s learned to accept.

But Kenny, a trained physiotherapist who understands the value of looking after his body, not only gives as good as he gets, but remains one of the more influential figures in a league growing in stature and quality. On Thursday night he was right there in the thick of a triple-overtime classic as the Hawks were pipped 110-103 at home by the Canterbury Rams to drop to 2-2 for the season.

Stuff caught up with the veteran hooper the next day to check out how he was, and just how much longer the ageless wonder might have left in a remarkable career.

How are you after being asked to go three overtimes, and then walking off the court with a defeat?

I don’t think I’ve played in three extra periods before, but it would have been nice to come out on the right side of it. We walked off knowing we gave it our all, but I wish we’d played a little smarter, and done things a little better. On the positive side my body seems to have held together, so that’s something.

At 2-2 now for the all-Kiwi Hawks, any concerns from what you’ve seen around the league?

Definitely no need to panic. We’ve still got an import to come (2.01m Ira Lee, still playing in Finland), and I feel positive about where we are. You’d love to be 4-0, and we feel like we’ve let a couple slip ... Ira steadying up the middle will be a big help. I like us being all-Kiwi, and we have players who are import quality. But Ira’s size might be the final ingredient we need.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Jarrod Kenny played 70 games for the Tall Blacks in an international hoops career that took him to special places.

As well as starting for the Hawks at point guard, you’ve also taken on the General Manager’s role. How’s double duty?

It’s a challenge. I find myself learning every day, just getting pulled several different ways at once. Being a small organisation means I’m pretty hands-on. I don’t have an issue doing the work, but I feel like I start 10 different things and get halfway through all of them in a day. What I’ve found hardest is not being able to complete a task. I was originally thinking about heading down the coaching line, but this was an opportunity too good to say no to.

Have you started thinking about the R word?

If you’d asked me a year ago I would have said I could play 4-5 more years. Ask me the day after triple-OT and I’d say this might be my last year. The desire is still there, the hunger, competitiveness ... but the other 5-6 days a week you don't have games is where it becomes a lot harder.

You had 70 games for the Tall Blacks between 2009-20. What are the standout memories?

There’s a few. Your debut is always special. Mine was in Estonia in ‘09. Beating Australia in Wellington, beating Australia in Brisbane, going to my first world champs (2014 in Spain), playing a must-win game at those world champs and getting a crucial defensive stop (against Finland). The best memories are the off-court stuff, the time with the guys, relationships formed. I have a lot more of those.

Steve Bell/Getty Images Jarrod Kenny takes on the Breakers’ Will McDowell-White during his finals year in the Aussie NBL with Cairns.

Who was an opponent you relished going against?

Patty Mills. We’re around the same age, and I got to play him when he was first on the scene, and again once he was established in the NBA and a world-class player. I enjoyed that matchup. But any time against the best players in the world was memorable.

You’re a defence-first guy. Who were the toughest challenges you faced regularly?

Corey Webster in the NZ league was always a tough matchup, and I enjoyed that challenge. The last few years in Cairns going up against Bryce Cotton, that was good fun. These guys are unbelievably talented offensively and I relished the chance to defend them.

On a nightly basis now you go against kids who weren’t born when you started. How does that make you feel?

Um, old? I hear it’s been mentioned on broadcasts. I’ve been so busy I haven’t given it much thought. One thing I do know is these kids are a lot better than I was at that age – more skilled, shoot better. I do feel proud I’m still going after 20-odd years, and like to think I’m still doing it kinda well.

What are your thoughts on the state of NZ basketball?

We’re in a great place. Numbers playing now are at an all-time high and it’s time to capitalise on all this talent and growth. That’s easier said than done. BBNZ are doing their best, and here in Hawke’s Bay we’re trying our best to keep kids involved, and help them fall in love with the game and upskill them. The future is bright – we’ve just got to grab it by two hands and make the most of it.