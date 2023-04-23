Steven Adams' knee injury casts dark cloud over proposed end to Tall Blacks exile

Steven Adams was understood to be keen to suit up for the Tall Blacks before going down with a knee injury.

Kiwi NBA star Steven Adams’ perplexing knee injury threatens to torpedo what would have been a stunning end to his self-imposed Tall Blacks exile at the World Cup later this year.

Stuff can reveal that the 29-year-old Memphis Grizzlies NBA superstar was on the verge of finally making himself available to play for his country, with discussions between Basketball New Zealand and the player understood to have been well advanced around his availability for the global event to be staged in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia from August 25 to September 10.

Adams has never played for New Zealand at the senior level, preferring to concentrate on his successful NBA career that is now nearing the end of its 10th season. However, he has repeatedly said it was a prospect he might consider “when the timing is right”.

Multiple sources have confirmed to Stuff that Adams had indicated he was keen to finally suit up for his country and that the upcoming World Cup shaped as the ideal stage on which to do so. It’s understood he believed he had reached a juncture where he could finally end his mysterious international absence and that the Grizzlies were on board with it.

One well-placed source even told Stuff that discussions were so advanced on his appearance for Pero Cameron's national team that promotional opportunities had even been discussed. Basketball NZ was understandably hugely excited by not only the huge boost Adams’ presence would give to the Tall Blacks on the global stage, but the massive interest it would generate.

But events on January 22, when Adams went down with a PCL strain in a 112-110 defeat at the Phoenix Suns, now hang like a long, dark cloud over what might have been the biggest moment for the Tall Blacks since their incredible run to the semifinals of the world championships in 2002.

Kent Blechynden/Stuff The relationship between Tall Blacks coach Pero Cameron and Steven Adams goes well back to their Saints days.

The Grizzlies centre has been sidelined since that day, and remains an onlooker as Memphis battle the Los Angeles Lakers in their first-round Western Conference playoff series that is locked at 1-1. Game three is on Sunday (NZT) in Los Angeles.

It had initially been hoped Adams could return to the NBA court in early-March, but he then needed a stem-cell injection that sidelined him another four weeks. Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said ahead of the post-season that it was “pretty confirmed” his Kiwi centre was “most likely out for the playoffs”.

There remains hope that if the Grizzlies can extend their post-season run as far as, say, the Western Conference finals that Adams could yet take the court. That’s a scenario that Cameron and Basketball NZ chief executive Dillon Boucher have fingers crossed plays out.

Should Adams be unable to take any part in the Grizzlies’ playoffs run, it might be hard to convince him to suit up at the World Cup. He would no doubt fear any negative optics with the Grizzlies fan base, even if his knee problem did heal up in time.

Brandon Dill Steven Adams remains an onlooker while Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies battle the Lakers in the playoffs.

Basketball NZ boss Boucher is naturally treading carefully over the matter, and was decidedly guarded when approached by Stuff for comment.

“We’ve had positive dialogue with Steven prior to the injury, and are now allowing him to finish his playoff run with the Memphis Grizzlies before reaching out again,” he said.

Boucher, though, did not want to comment on the seriousness of Adams’ injury or the extent of his optimism that New Zealand’s finest ever player was ready to finally play for the Tall Blacks. Naturally they want to give the Kiwi sporting trailblazer the appropriate space to deal with the Grizzlies’ post-season run.

There is no doubt that the presence of Boucher and Cameron in the key roles at Basketball NZ have helped build the bridge with Adams. He and Cameron go back to their days with the Saints when Adams was a schoolboy apprentice and Cameron coach, while he also has plenty of respect for Boucher’s status as a Kiwi hoops legend.

It just now remains to be seen whether the basketball gods can play their part. A surprise return to the court with the Grizzlies would be the best news Kiwi hoops fans could hope for.