Pippen firing as Manawatū Jets break 10-year 'curse'

New Manawatū Jets import Danny Pippen II, with ball, has been one of their star players in the early stages of the season.

With the way Danny Pippen II and the Manawatū Jets are firing, they are going to take some stopping in the NBL this season.

The Jets beat the Nelson Giants 84-74 at the Arena on Sunday afternoon to improve their season record to 2-2. They will be looking to make it three wins in a row when they play the Taranaki Mountain Airs in New Plymouth on Saturday.

The United States import Pippen starred against Nelson with 16 points and 13 rebounds, carrying on his scoring form. He’s averaging 22.8 points per game.

The win over Nelson, in front of about 1500 people, was the first time the Jets have won their opening home game in a season since 2013.

“That’s the first opening win in 10 years, it’s good to break the curse,” Pippen said. “Things haven’t been where they wanted it lately in the last couple of years but this year’s going to be different.”

Having beaten top side the Canterbury Rams last week and now Nelson, Pippen said the Jets were a championship contender this year.

It wasn’t just Pippen doing the heavy lifting against Nelson as fellow imports Mustapha Heron (20 points and nine rebounds) and Javion Blake (17 points and 10 rebounds) also had productive games.

Kiwis Liam Judd (12 points) and Pafe Momoisea (15 points) shot well from three-point range.

“I’m feeling OK, I didn’t play too good [on Sunday],” Pippen said. “I do whatever I have to do to win.

“When the team looks good, I look good. One of the imports, it might be me, it might be Mustapha, it might be Javion.”

Pippen, 25, hails from Detroit, Michigan and he said he was enjoying the culture the Jets were building.

“I’ve never played as part of a team with a culture like this, a family-first atmosphere.

“You always want to win, but at the end of the day they care about the human being and that makes you play for them more and more.”

Before coming to Manawatū he was playing for Lapuan Korikobrat in Finland.

The home team only shot at 40%, but had many more shots than Nelson and made 15 three pointers from 42 attempts, which kept extending their lead.

“There were some things we didn’t do so well on offence. It didn't really click as well as it could,” Coach Natu Taufale said.

But he was pleased with how their defence restricted Nelson’s scoring, especially as the Jets had four players out.

Josh Leger, Tu Kaha Cooper, Tama Faamausili and Klein Salmon were all unavailable through injury or illness, but could all be available to play Taranaki.

Taufale was happy to see a big crowd support them for their first home game.