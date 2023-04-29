Sacramento Kings storm past NBA champs Golden State Warriors to force Game 7

Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk tries to get around Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry during their Game 6first-round NBA basketball playoff series in San Francisco.

The Sacramento Kings challenged themselves to play with the very identity that got them this far in the first place: Push the ball in transition, make all the hustle plays, defend with fury.

When Stephen Curry came through on a big 3-pointer or driving layup, the Kings delivered to maintain momentum. Time and again they quieted a raucous crowd counting on celebrating another victorious playoff series.

Not just yet, Dub Nation. Coach Mike Brown's Kings are determined to do more in their return to the postseason stage – they want to Light the Beam back home in California's capital.

Malik Monk scored 28 points, De’Aaron Fox added 26 points and 11 assists, and the playoff-newcomer Kings staved off elimination in their first-round playoff series by beating Curry and the Golden State Warriors 118-99 on Saturday (NZ time) in Game 6.

Now, a winner-takes-all Game 7 is back in Sacramento on Monday (NZ time).

“It's a big opportunity,” Fox said.

Rookie Keegan Murray scored 15 points with four 3-pointers and grabbed 12 rebounds for his first playoff double-double, and the No. 3-seeded Kings withstood every scoring surge the defending champions made on their home court and shined in nearly every facet of this one with their special season on the line.

Kevin Huerter, struggling with his shot all series – 20 of 52 coming into the game – hit a 3 with 6:23 to go and another with 4:58 left as Sacramento gave its fans at least one more chance to cheer these upstart Kings.

"This is exactly what I expected and I expect a little bit more from both teams in Golden 1," Monk said. “We're going to be prepared.”

Godofredo A. VÃ¡squez/AP Malik Monk reacts after making a 3-point basket.

Curry scored 29, Klay Thompson 22 and Kevon Looney pulled down 13 more rebounds to give him an NBA-leading 85 this postseason. He was coming off a career-high 22 rebounds in a Game 5 win at Golden 1 Center.

But the Kings, in the postseason for the first time since 2006, answered almost every big play by Golden State in the third quarter and capitalised on regular miscues. They outhustled the Warriors to the boards.

“I thought we played hard but we didn’t play smart. We didn’t execute our game plan,” Looney said. “We know what we needed to do to win. All the small things, getting back in transition, the box-outs, the turnovers, different things like that, we didn’t execute.”

Sacramento snapped a six-game losing streak on the Warriors' home floor, dating to a win on Feb. 25, 2020.

“They came out with more force and more energy and they executed better. The right team won, that’s for sure," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. "They came in and earned the victory. And now we’ve got to regroup and get ready for Game 7.”

Meanwhile, Anthony Davis had 16 points and 14 rebounds while blocking five shots in a spectacular defensive performance, D’Angelo Russell scored a career playoff-high 31 points and the Los Angeles Lakers completed their first-round upset of the Memphis Grizzlies with a 125-85 victory in Game 6.

LeBron James scored 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting for the seventh-seeded Lakers, who emphatically clinched a playoff series in their own arena for the first time since 2012.

The Lakers won all three of their home games in the series, and the final victory was a scary demonstration of their capabilities when James and Davis are both healthy. Davis' imposing defensive presence largely shut down Memphis' offence in Game 6, while Russell's five 3-pointers highlighted an impressive offensive effort from a late-blooming team with championship aspirations.