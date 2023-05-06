Watch: 76ers Joel Embiid treads on rival's head as Boston go up 2-1 in NBA playoffs

The 2023 NBA MVP Joel Embiid accidently stood on the head of Boston Celtic’s Grant Williams during game three of the conference semifinals on Saturday, NZ time.

Thankfully, although Williams had blood coming from his mouth, he was OK and stayed in the game, but the nasty incident could have spoiled a day where Embiid was presented with his trophy by NBA commissioner Adam Silver prior to the game.

Even so, the 76ers lost the game as the Celtics’ Jayson Tatum scored 27 points to ruin Embiid's MVP coronation, beating the Philadelphia 76ers 114-102 to take a 2-1 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Game 4 is Monday in Philadelphia, with tip-off 7.30am, NZ time.

Embiid had 30 points and 13 rebounds in his second game back from a sprained right knee after receiving his MVP trophy in a pregame ceremony. But Boston gave 76ers fans little reason to cheer again.

Matt Slocum/AP Joel Embiid and Grant Williams react after colliding during the second half of Game 3 in an NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series.

The Sixers pulled within five on De’Anthony Melton’s 3-pointer to get the crowd back into the game for all of 20 seconds before Malcolm Brogdon countered with a 3 to give Boston a 100-92 lead. Al Horford crushed the Sixers again – as he has most of his career – when he buried a 3 for a seven-point lead.

Embiid, forced to try and win it alone without any serious offensive helped, missed a pull-up 18-footer and Tatum drained a jumper that all but put the game away. Tatum hit one more 3 for good measure and the Celtics seized control of the series.

Embiid was flanked by his parents and teammates as he received the MVP trophy from Silver before Game three. Sixers fans roared as Embiid hoisted the trophy high over his head. Then the moment turned touching. Embiid’s young son, Arthur, ran onto the court and into the arms of his father.

Matt Slocum/AP Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid shakes hands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver as he receives the NBA Most Valuable Player trophy ahead of Game 3.

Embiid held his son, who wore a “My dad is the MVP” T-shirt, and wiped tears from his eyes as fans chanted “MVP! MVP!”

“Honestly, he’s the main reason why I’m really here,” Embiid said. “Becoming a father really changed my whole life. I just wanted to show him a good example.”

The good times didn’t last long. Boston spiked any emotional carryover from the ceremony and raced to a quick 10-point lead.

The Sixers spent the rest of the game playing catch-up. All the energy spent to come back and take brief leads quickly evaporated and the Celtics snagged them right back.

Embiid gamely tried to carry the Sixers on one good knee, but got almost no help from James Harden and Tyrese Maxey. Harden’s 45-point effort in a Game 1 upset in Boston seemed more an aberration than a sign of things to come. Harden followed his 2 of 14 in a Game 2 loss with 3-for-13 shooting for 16 points.