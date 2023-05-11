Veteran skipper Tom Abercrombie returns for one more year with NZ Breakers

Breakers lifer Tom Abercrombie will be back for a 16th, and likely final, Australian NBL season with the club he has made his home in professional basketball.

Though his signature is not the notable achievement it once was, with Abercrombie, soon to turn 36, now very much in the golden years of his career, Breakers coach Mody Maor was still rapt to have his skipper back to build on the core of their roster from the runnerup finish in the 2022-23 league.

The Breakers have now re-signed both Abercrombie and star point guard Will McDowell-White to add to their already secured quartet of Izayah Leafa, Tom Vodanovich, Cam Gliddon and Dan Fotu.

“Tom deciding to play another season is a huge relief,” said Maor. “I did not want to face next season without having Tom in my corner. Having him in the locker room and on the floor assures a continuation of how we do things.

“Tom embodies the modern basketballer – 6’6, a long, versatile defender, a good shooter, who can do a little bit of a lot. He is the type of player we trust to be on the court in the most important moments next season.

“We wanted to keep our local core (from ‘22-23). Securing both Tom and Will puts us in a great place for next season.”

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Skipper Tom Abercrombie will return for a 16th season with the NZ Breakers in the Australian NBL.

Abercrombie is a declining offensive force, as evidenced by the just completed season being the second lowest points average of his 15 years at the club. Only in his debut season in ‘08-09 (4.0 ppg) has he averaged less than the 5.4ppg he went at through ‘22-23.

Abercrombie also averaged 2.9 rebounds, 0.6 assists and 1.3 steals at just over 23 minutes a game in the season past, while shooting 40% from the floor and 38 from beyond the arc.

In the championship series against the Kings, despite starting every game, he mustered just 16 points in total (at 3.2 a game) and was held scoreless in the game-5 decider.

All that said, he remains a strong defensive force who can be relied on to put the shackles on an opponent.

Next season will also see Abercrombie add to some significant records at the club. The opener against the Cairns Taipans at Spark Arena on September 30 will be his 400th game for the club (Mika Vukona has the next most appearances with 354). He also holds records for most wins (226), playoff games (37), points (4319), 3-pointers (351) and is just five shy of breaking Dillon Boucher’s mark of 288 steals.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Tom Abercrombie and the Breakers took their championship series against the Kings to a deciding fifth game.

Abercrombie is the only Breaker to have played in all six of the club’s championship series over the last 13 years. He was grand final MVP in 2011 when they won the first of their four titles.

Backup centre Rob Loe is the most notable local player left from last season’s roster still to be re-signed. It’s understood there is work still to be done to bridge the game between the club’s initial offer and what the Auckland Tuatara star is looking for.

The Breakers are also said to be working on all three standout imports from ‘22-23 with at least intent on both sides for all to return. There is also a Next Star to be confirmed, and at least one more local spot to be filled.