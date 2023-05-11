Stephen Curry and Warriors stave off elimination by beating Lakers 121-106

Lakers star Anthony Davis could be in doubt for Game 6 after suffering a head knock.

Stephen Curry had 27 points and eight assists, Andrew Wiggins added 25 points, seven rebounds and five assists, and the defending champion Golden State Warriors staved off elimination by beating the Los Angeles Lakers 121-106 in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals Wednesday night (Thursday NZT).

LeBron James had 25 points and nine rebounds for Los Angeles. Anthony Davis added 23 points and nine rebounds but went to the locker room late after appearing to take a hit in the head from Kevon Looney.

Austin Reaves made a three-pointer with 5:25 to play that cut the Warriors' lead to single digits at 104-95 only for Curry to answer with five straight points, then he hit another big shot after D'Angelo Russell connected from deep.

Godofredo A. VÃ¡squez/AP Anthony Davis holds his head in pain after taking a knock to the head.

Draymond Green contributed 20 points and 10 rebounds as Golden State played tough defense that led to better chances on the offensive end – just as coach Steve Kerr has challenged his team to.

TNT reported Davis required a wheelchair to go to the locker room but Lakers coach Darivn Ham was encouraged afterward without providing details on what evaluation – such as concussion testing – the big man went through.

“Obviously, everyone saw he took a shot to the head, but we just checked in on him, he seems to be doing really good already,” Ham said. “That’s just where he’s at. That’s the status of it right now.”

Now, it's back to LA for Game 6 on Friday night (Saturday NZT) with the Lakers 5-0 at home this postseason, having won eight consecutive games on their own floor since losing to the Bulls on March 26.

Godofredo A. VÃ¡squez/AP LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers lost Game 5 but still hold a one game series lead.

Golden State is trying rally from a 3-1 series deficit for only the second time in franchise history and will try to win one more to bring Game 7 back to Chase Center on Sunday (Monday NZT). The Warriors rallied from 3-1 down in the 2016 Western Conference finals against Oklahoma City.

Curry beat the halftime buzzer with a three-pointer over Lonnie Walker IV as the Warriors took a 70-59 lead. The 70 first-half points were the most Golden State in the playoffs since scoring 72 in a Game 6 first-round win over the Clippers in 2019. The last team to score 70 or more in a first half of a playoff game versus the Lakers was Phoenix with 71 in Game 4 of the 2000 second round.

Green and Wiggins took turns on James and Golden State tried to take Davis out of rhythm after he had 23 points, 15 rebounds, three steals and two assists in Game 4.

Curry shot 12 for 24 but just three of 11 from long range coming off his third career playoff triple-double in a 104-101 Game 4 loss.

Godofredo A. VÃ¡squez/AP Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole celebrates his shot going in late in the match.

LINEUP LOOK

The Warriors, who had used five lineup combinations in their initial 11 postseason games, stuck with Gary Payton II for the second straight game – and it paid off.

He scored 13 points and converted a timely three-point play with 7:34 remaining to go with six rebounds.

Jordan Poole came off the bench and hit his first 3 since Game 1 late in the second quarter after going none for 8 the previous three games.

Klay Thompson struggled again. He went three for 11 in Monday's (Tuesday NZT) loss to mark just the eighth time in his 150 postseason games that he scored in single digits – and three of the previous seven came before Kerr became coach in 2014.

Godofredo A. VÃ¡squez/AP Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry scored 27 points grabbed eight assists in game five.

On Thursday, he missed his initial four shots and 6 of his first seven to finish with 10 – but has a history of spectacular Game 6 performances and goes back to LA with a chance to shine.

TIP-INS

Lakers: Los Angeles was outrebounded 18-17 in the first half and 48-38 overall. The Lakers scored 20 points off the Warriors' 14 turnovers but committed 16 leading to 20 Warriors points. James has never squandered a 3-1 playoff series lead. The Lakers lost for only the six time since March 19 (17-6).

Warriors: Six Warriors accounted for seven first-quarter threes after Golden State made only 12 total in Game 4 (12 of 41). Golden State is 16-4 in Game 5s and 8-2 when facing elimination dating to its 2015 title run, including 4-2 at home. In addition, the Warriors are 34-12 in postseason games following a loss.

Meanwhile, Jalen Brunson had 38 points, nine rebounds and seven assists while playing all 48 minutes in a season-extending performance in New York's 112-103 victory over Miami in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

The Knicks denied the Heat’s first attempt to become just the second No. 8 seed to reach the conference finals and sent the series back to Miami for Game 6 on Friday night (Saturday NZT).

RJ Barrett added 26 points and Julius Randle had 24 for the fifth-seeded Knicks, who stayed alive in hopes of reaching the conference finals for the first time since 2000. They did that by getting by the Heat in seven games in the second round, a possibility that still exists.

Jimmy Butler had 19 points, nine assists and seven rebounds for Miami, getting held below 25 points for the first time in this postseason. Bam Adebayo added 18 points and Duncan Robinson had 17.