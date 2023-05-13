Basketball NZ boss Dillon Boucher celebrates numbers surge, promises more to come

Basketball is “flying” as it continues to win the numbers game in New Zealand, with the sport’s top official hailing latest participation figures and promising even further growth in years to come.

According to latest Sport NZ figures, basketball, with 25,387 registered players, is now the second most played sport in secondary schools in the country, sitting just behind netball, with 25,917. That puts it ahead of rugby, volleyball and football in the top five sports of choice.

Importantly, basketball and volleyball are the only two of those sports to have increased playing numbers during the period from 2021 to 2022.

But the numbers gains did not stop there, with basketball experiencing a 41% growth (from 2021) in players aged 10-14, a 16% increase in the 1-9 age-group, a 24% rise in secondary schools 3x3 participation and a 58% jump in female players across the board.

“We’re flying in both high schools and primary and intermediate. Basketball is going gangbusters,” Basketball NZ chief executive, and former Tall Black, Dillon Boucher told Stuff of the numbers presented to the recent annual meeting.

Boucher was especially rapt to see such growth in the female side of the game.

“It’s a big focus – one of our strategic pillars,” he added. “Hopefully we’ll see those numbers continue to grow. We hope to double them in coming years with the focus we’re putting on women and supporting them as best we can. We feel we’re going to see that side of the game continue to grow.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Hunter Adam (Christ's) and Kane Murphy (Rosmini) battle at the 2022 national schools championships.

“We’re already seeing a huge number of female athletes picking up college scholarships. It’s a real pathway for girls to go to the States, play four years of college ball and come back with a degree.”

Of course, basketball is not without its challenges in the numbers game, and keeping players in the game beyond schooling is near the top of those.

“That’s part of the Tauihi league (for women), having something where these kids can continue playing, and the next phase is to look at a second-tier competition, like the old second division leagues, that aren’t quite at that Tauihi level,” added Boucher.

“Back in the day we used to have second and third division leagues ... we want that again for both men and women so we have almost a feeder league going into the NBL and Tauihi.”

Boucher conceded the sport’s high performance programme remained a work in progress on the back of a negative review from former chief Chelsea Lane who effectively recommended her own dismissal, such was the work required.

“Chelsea leaving was a shame,” said Boucher. “We would have loved to have kept her int he frame. We’ve appointed a high performance GM now in Paul Downes and he’s looking under the hood himself to see if there are more improvements needed. We’re positive about where we can take this thing.”

NZ BASKETBALL/Supplied Basketball NZ boss Dillon Boucher did not pick the best day to show off the Fiba World Cup in Auckland.

In terms of challenges facing the sport, Boucher said venue availability remained top of the list.

“All indoor sports are facing massive shortages in venues. Every time a new venue pops up it’s pretty much full before you even start. We’ll keep advocating for more venues because the reality is we’re losing teams because we can’t get them in venues.”

Boucher, meanwhile, said the Tall Blacks’ recent World Cup draw (they face having to beat either the USA or Greece to get out of their pool) was “tough” but something the team would take in its stride. Basketball NZ recently hosted a visit from top Fiba officials and earlier this week had the World Cup trophy in Auckland for the day.

”Pero [Cameron] is still very upbeat about preparing the team to make some noise at the World Cup. It’s not going to be easy, but we’ve done it before, and we’ll try to do it again.”

He confirmed the Tall Blacks would have a buildup taking in games in Europe and Asia. So far Germany and China have been lined up as landing points, with spots still to fill between.

Boucher also hailed a similar high level of preparation for the Tall Ferns with games confirmed in Serbia and Turkey ahead of the Fiba Asia Cup in Sydney from June 26-July 2. The top four teams from that progress to the final stage of Olympic qualifying.

Feedback from Fiba officials on their visit had also been highly encouraging. “One thing they hit home on is we punch above our weight all the time. They cited Argentina who won silver at the last World Cup and NIgeria who have the second most NBA players, and neither qualified for this World Cup. We may take it for granted, but they emphasised it’s a huge achievement every time the Tall Blacks or Tall Ferns make it.”

Meanwhile, at the sport’s annual awards night the late great Kenny McFadden headed the hall of fame inductees, joined by Leigh Houston, Tab Baldwin, Tania Tupu and the 2002 Tall Blacks. Isaac Fotu and Charlisse Leger-Walker were named players of the year, while Dontae Russo-Nance and Maia Jones received the junior honours.