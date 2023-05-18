Yanni Wetzell could be man in demand as NBL clubs eye late-season moves

Former Breaker Yanni Wetzell will return home soon from Germany. Could he end up in the NBL?

The looming Tall Blacks’ World Cup campaign could have some spinoffs for the Kiwi NBL, with Yanni Wetzell’s name already said to be bouncing around the league as a potential late-season addition.

It’s not known at this stage whether Wetzell, who is in the final stages of his first year with Alba Berlin in Germany, has any interest in jumping into the Kiwi NBL at the end of the long European season. His team is currently 1-0 down in their German league quarterfinal against Ulm, and have wrapped up their Euroleague commitments.

But it could be that with a Tall Blacks World Cup campaign following hard on the heels of the NBL, Wetzell, and even one or two others, regard the back part of the Kiwi league as an ideal platform to simply remain in game shape.

If so, there could be a bustle to secure Wetzell’s signature, with the Canterbury Rams likely to be at the head of that queue.

The Rams, roaring along in second place with a 6-1 record, have an obvious hole to fill soon with star centre Tai Wynyard’s imminent departure for the lucrative 3x3 league in China, and Wetzell would be a straight like-for-like swap.

But others with roster and cap space, and ambition, could also be keen to bid for Wetzell’s services and Sky Sports hoops analyst, and former Tall Black, Casey Frank believes the 26-year-old Aucklander would be a game-changing addition for any club successful in landing his signature.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Yanni Wetzell impressed with the Breakers before heading to Germany to ply his hoops trade.

Of the three top Tall Blacks playing at a high level offshore, Frank considers Wetzell the most likely to be tempted by an NBL offer. Finn Delany is also playing in Germany (for Bonn) and Isaac Fotu in Japan.

“Fotu is in a different space in terms of his career and what his body requires, and Finn is just coming off that first year of high-level Europe and is going to more than likely want some downtime and a chance to work on his game,” said Frank.

“But Yanni could be different. He hasn’t had a lot of opportunity to at home in front of friends and family, and this could be an opportunity to do that, stay in shape, get paid and refine his game. In terms of minutes his load this past season wasn’t quite as severe as some of those other guys.

“When you’re itching for a chance to play sometimes that scratch gets so invasive you just have to do something about it.”

Frank said any Tall Blacks aspirants looking to make a late entry into the NBL would have to balance some key aspects before diving in.

There was the need to be in game-shape for a tough training camp, intense buildup tour,and a World Cup campaign with pool games against the USA and Greece.

Masanori Udagawa/Getty Images Tall Blacks guard Tai Webster could be a potential addition to the Kiwi NBL over the run home.

“But the question they also have to ask themselves is where is my body right now and where do I need it to be when camp starts in 10 weeks from now?

“There is absolute interest from a number of NBL clubs in these guys returning to our shores. The question is can we get these guys to give of themselves again when they’ve just finished their season?”

Frank was uncertain of Wetzell’s interest levels, but said he would be a perfect fit for the Rams who have also cut import Jared Wilson-Frame loose this week (he is expected to join the Bulls). Any new player has to be in place ahead of their June 22 game against the Nuggets to fulfil the five-game requirement

“The Rams are looking for a replacement for Tai, who’s having an outstanding season,” said Frank. “Considering their budget, it’s going to be difficult to find a reasonable facsimile of him. But Yanni is strong, a good athlete, is actually longer, and the way he moves up and down the court would fit well with the things they do.”

Adding to the intrigue is Wetzell also has a strong relationship with Rams coach Judd Flavell. The Tuatara could potentially also be in the market, especially with Kruz Perrot-Hunt’s contract in doubt, and would bring the home-town factor for the big centre.

One other likely Tall Black who could also enter the league late is electric guard Tai Webster who recently renegotiated a deal with the Perth Wildcats in the Australian NBL. They just happen to share ownership with the unbeaten Otago Nuggets.

“There have been whispers all season about Tai Webster coming back,” said Frank. “How accurate they are I’m unsure, but there’s certainly been a lot of smoke around the southern region of this country with a similar ownership group to his main employers.”

As the NBL heads into round 7, chief interest surrounds the Rams and 7-0 Nuggets who both host the Tuatara on their southern double. Moves or no moves, these southern high-flyers have top spots to defend.

AT A GLANCE:

NBL round seven:

Thursday 7pm: Nuggets v Tuatara v Nuggets at Edgar Centre, Dunedin

Friday 7pm: Airs v Bulls at TSB Stadium, New Plymouth

Saturday 5pm: Rams v Tuatara at Cowles Stadium, Christchurch

Saturday 7pm: Jets v Sharks at at Central Energy Trust Arena, Palmerston North

Sunday 4pm: Hawks v Giants at Pettigrew Green Arena, Napier

Sunday 6pm: Saints v Sharks at TSB Arena, Wellington.