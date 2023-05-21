Tall Ferns basketballer Mary Goulding admitted to ICU after car crash

Mary Goulding is in a critical condition after being involved in a car crash on Saturday.

Tall Ferns basketballer Mary Goulding is in a critical condition in ICU after being involved in a car crash in Canterbury on Saturday morning.

The Tall Ferns announced the news on social media on Saturday night, asking people to join them in sending positive thoughts, love and prayers to Goulding and her family.

Several other teams also joined in sending their wishes to the 26-year-old forward, who has played around the world, and has made nine appearances for the Tall Ferns since her debut in 2019.

Christchurch police have confirmed police were called to a serious crash in Rangiora at 9.05am on Saturday after two vehicles collided at the intersection of Blackett and Durham Streets.

Both drivers were injured, one critically and one moderately.

A scene examination was carried out and the Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

Born and raised Rangiora, Goulding represented the Canterbury Wildcats in 2014 and 2015, before heading to the United States to begin a college career.

Either side of a stint in Sweden, she has also played in Australia, while last year she featured for the Mainland Pouākai in the inaugural season of the Tauihi Basketball Aotearoa.

After tearing her achilles tendon during that national competition in August last year, Goulding was just back to full fitness and was last week involved in the national team’s camp in Auckland preparing for the upcoming tour of Europe, and then the Asia Cup, which is in Sydney from June 26 to July 2.