Tall Ferns basketballer Mary Goulding 'critical but stable' after serious car crash

Mary Goulding is in a critical condition after being involved in a car crash on Saturday.

Tall Ferns basketballer Mary Goulding is now in a critical but stable condition in Christchurch Hospital’s ICU after being involved in a car crash in Canterbury on Saturday morning.

The Tall Ferns announced on social media on Saturday night that Goulding had been admitted in a critical condition and asked people to join them in sending positive thoughts, love and prayers to Goulding and her family.

Several other teams also joined in sending their wishes to the 26-year-old forward, who has played around the world, and has made nine appearances for the Tall Ferns since her debut in 2019.

Christchurch police confirmed on Sunday that police were called to a serious crash in Rangiora at 9.05am on Saturday after two vehicles collided at the intersection of Blackett and Durham Streets.

Both drivers were injured, one critically and one moderately.

A scene examination was carried out and the police serious crash unit is investigating.

A Christchurch Hospital spokesperson confirmed to Stuff on Sunday morning that Goulding was now in a critical but stable condition.

Born and raised Rangiora, Goulding played netball and basketball concurrently from the age of eight before deciding to specialise in basketball after making the New Zealand under-18 team and winning a national under-19 title with Canterbury.

She represented the Canterbury Wildcats in 2014 and 2015, before heading to the United States to begin a college career after linking with Custom College Recruiting (CCR), a US organisation that gives athletes direct exposure to university coaches.

The 1.83m forward initially joined Gillette College in Wyoming, a NJCA school, but after one season was signed by the Fordham Rams, a NCAA Division college based in the Bronx in New York.

Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images Mary Goulding of New Zealand (L) in action against Aya Watanabe of Japan (R) during a 2019 Women's William Jones Cup match in Taiwan.

Goulding, who majored in theology and religious studies, spent four years with the Rams and was team captain in her final year in 2019 when she was Atlantic-10 conference MVP and an All-Atlantic first team selection.

Fordham University sent its “prayers and well wishes’’ to Goulding in a social media post while former Rams player Edona Thaqui – now a NBA broadcasting assistant also tweeted her support for her ex-teammate.

After going undrafted in the WNBA draft in 2019, she signed for a Queensland club, but then spent a season in Sweden with IK Eos Lund.

Goulding returned to Australia for stints with the Bendigo Spirit and the East Perth Eagles. While in Perth she was selected in the All-NBL1 West First Team.

Last year she returned home to Canterbury to feature for the Mainland Pouākai in the inaugural season of the Tauihi Basketball Aotearoa.

After tearing her achilles tendon during that national competition in August last year, Goulding was just back to full fitness and was last week involved in the national team’s camp in Auckland preparing for the upcoming tour of Europe, and then the Asia Cup, which is in Sydney from June 26 to July 2.